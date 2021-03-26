Spawn Lord Covenant MK11 Skin Arrives From McFarlane Toys

Spawn is back in the spotlight as he continues to receive a huge set of love from McFarlane Toys and fans. Fans are finally getting their hands on the long-awaited Remastered Kickstarter figure, and collectors want more. A variety of Spawn figures are already released, with a majority of them coming out of McFarlane Toys Mortal Kombat 11 figure line. The latest DLC fighter is ready to put kombatants in their place and in style with a variety of new skins. Fans recently saw the new Gold Label Collection Spawn that gave the anti-hero a new black and gold paint scheme. This time, a new skin has been unlocked as fans get to show off the Lord Covenant outfit with the newest figure release.

The Lord Covenant skin is very different from the usual red, and black paint design fans are all used to. This black, blue, and white design is something special, and it will really stand out in any Spawn collection. It is unclear if this figure is set to be a retailer exclusive, but we do know it is expected to release in June. Pre-orders are not live, but fans can check out the product page here, and they can find other Mortal Kombat figures up for order here.

"Spawn (Lord Covenant) 7″ Scale Figure – A Government agent, Al Simmons, was killed by his own men. Resurrected from the depths of hell, he returns to Earth as the warrior Spawn, guarding the forgotten alleys of New York City. As he seeks answers about his past, Spawn grapples with the dark forces that returned him to Earth, battling enemies and discovering unlikely allies. As he learns to harness his extraordinary powers, he begins to grasp the full extent of what brought him back – and what he left behind. Spawn now finds himself thrust into the Mortal Kombat universe by mysterious circumstances that have yet to unfold. One thing is clear. Fight."

Product features:

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figures based off the Mortal Kombat Franchise

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing

Includes a base and a Spawn Sword accessory