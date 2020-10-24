Ben Reilly Spider-Man Swing on in With New MAFEX Figure

The Clone Saga story arc from Marvel Comics The Amazing Spider-Man was quite confusing. However, it did introduce us to some new spiders like Kaine and Ben Reilly. Ben Reilly actually took over as the official Amazing Spider-Man at one point and donned a new suit and hairstyle. This iconic web-slinger is back as Medicom announces a new Marvel MAFEX figure. Spider-Man will have three different head sculpts with two masked faces showing different eye sizes and an unmasked portrait. He will come with a nice set of other accessories like interchangeable hands, web effects, and a mask to off while Ben is unmasked. The costume is replicated perfectly from the comic book and will be a great figure for any Spider-Man fan.

Whether your a fan of the Spider-Verse, Spidey, or the Clone Saga, this will be the figure for you. He is packed with bright colors and accessories to have any collector happy to get their hands on him. The Marvel MAFEX No.143 Ben Reilly Spider-Man (Comic Ver.) from Medicom will be priced at $89.99. He is set to save the day once again in October 2021 and pre-orders are already live and can is found located here. I hope we can see more spiders come out of the spider-verse soon as each one carries their own unique style and stance that will be great for any webheads collection.

"From the popular Spider-Man comic series Ben Reilly joins the MAFEX figure series. Spider-man swings into action standing over 6 inches tall and features several spidey accessories. "

Product Features

6.05 inches (15.50cm)

Made of plastic

From the Spider-Man comic series

3 Head sculpts

Highly poseable

Box Contents

Spider-Man figure

3 Head sculpts

3 Pairs of hands

Mask accessory

Various web parts

Stand