Spider-Man Enters the Fight with New McFarlane Marvel Rivals Statue

Marvel Rivals collectibles are finally starting to arrive including some brand new 1/6 scale statues from McFarlane Toys

Article Summary Spider-Man swings into Marvel Rivals with a unique multiverse-inspired 1/6 scale statue by McFarlane Toys.

The statue captures Spidey's new look, dynamic swinging pose, and signature web-shooter action from the game.

Includes a Marvel Rivals Hellfire Galla Issue #1 comic and collectible art card for added lore and value.

Available for pre-order at $59.99, joining McFarlane's Marvel Rivals line alongside Venom and Iron Man.

In Marvel Rivals, Spider-Man has been reimagined within the game's original multiverse storyline shaped by time fractures and interdimensional conflict. This version of Peter Parker is pulled into the chaos when reality begins to collide across different Marvel timelines. Not only does it force him, but other Marvel Comics heroes and villains into an all-out struggle for control of unstable zones in a variety of universes. True to his core character, Spider-Man does fight not for glory, but out of responsibility, believing it's his duty to protect others no matter the odds. McFarlane Toys is now bringing the antics of Marvel Rivals to life with a new set of 1/6 scale statues.

In Marvel Rivals, Spider-Man acts as everyone's favorite street-level hero, but now in a cosmic-scale war. His advanced web-shooters and acrobatic combat style reflect his years of experience, allowing him to sweep across the battlefield at incredible speed. McFarlane Toys was sure to capture Spider-Man's new Marvel Rivals design here, as he is displayed in a swinging pose, shooting one of his web shooters. The 1/6 scale statue will also come with a copy of the Marvel Rivals Hellfire Galla Issue #1 comic book, providing fans with a deeper look into the game's lore and events. Spidey will now join other McFarlane Rivals statues as well, with Venom and Iron Man, with pre-orders already being live for $59.99 with a Q1 2026 release.

Spider-Man (Marvel Rivals) 1:6th Scale Collectible Figure

"Swinging around the arena on his signature weblines, your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, AKA Peter Parker, catches his rivals by surprise with sneaky, sticky bursts of webbing and unexpected attacks from above. Look out, here comes the Spider-Man!"

1:6th Scale Collectible with environmental base and backdrop scene.

Stands approximately 10.3" tall.

Includes collectible art card with character artwork.

Includes Marvel Rivals Issue #1 comic book.

Collect all McFarlane Toys Marvel and Marvel Rivals Collectibles.

