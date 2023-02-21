Spider-Man Goes International with Overseas Exclusive DST Statue Spider-Man popularity succeeds just one place and Diamond Select Toys is taking him overseas with a brand new and exclusive statue

Last year kicked off a variety of anniversaries for some major Marvel Comics heroes with, Thor, Hulk, and even Spider-Man. A significant event like this is sometimes hard to contain in just one year, and Diamond Select Toys is here to dish out another collectible for it. Spider-Man is back and is taking a European vacation with an exclusive international Marvel Gallery statue. This statue will not be offered in the United States but will be exclusive through European retailers. Dedicated fans who need one of these pieces will see Spider-Man leaping into action in one of his signature poses. His classic red and blue suit is beautifully sculpted here, and the NYC skyline is placed as the backdrop. Just like most Marvel Gallery statues, International Spider-Man comes in at 10 inches and will come in a full-color window box. Overseas pre-orders can be found at a variety of places online, like Geek Atmosphere, FNAC, and even Amazon Spain.

Diamond Select Toys Takes Spider-Man Far From Home

"In 1963, a new kind of hero swung onto the scene. Agile, dynamic and funny with his mask on, but shy, insecure and grief-stricken with his mask off, Spider-Man took the world by storm and nothing in comics has been the same since. Now, to celebrate his 60th anniversary, Diamond Select Toys has launched a new exclusive Marvel Gallery Diorama!"

"Exclusively distributed by SD Distribuciones in Spain, the Marvel Comic Gallery Leaping Spider-Man PVC Diorama depicts the wall-crawler springing into action in front of a city skyline backdrop. Measuring approximately 10 inches tall, this detailed sculpture is made of high-quality PVC and comes packaged in a full-color window box. Only available through European retailers, you can find a European store near you at comicshoplocator.com, or order online at Geek Atmosphere, FNAC or Amazon Spain."