Spider-Man India Swings On In with New Marvel Legends Figure

Get ready to step Across the Spider-Verse once again as Hasbro has unenvied a brand new set of Spider-Man figure from the animated film

Article Summary Hasbro unveils new Spider-Man India Marvel Legends figure from Across the Spider-Verse.

The figure includes masked and unmasked head sculpts, swappable hands, and a yo-yo accessory.

Pavitr Prabhakar's story ties deeply with Indian culture and premiered in Spider-Man: India #1.

Pre-order the 6-inch scale figure for $24.99 starting August 8, 2024, on Hasbro Pulse.

Spider-Man India, or Pavitr Prabhakar, debuted in Spider-Man: India #1 back in 2004. This adaptation of Spider-Man takes place in Mumbai, where Pavitr, a young boy living in poverty, gains new spider-like abilities from a yogi. Pavitr's story mirrors a tale similar to our version of Peter Parker but is deeply rooted in Indian culture and mythology. Pavitr Prabhakar made a debut on the big screen with Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse as Miles tries to stop The Spot.

Hasbro is now returning to the Spider-Verse with a new set of Marvel Legends figures including a visit to Mumbattan. This Spider Society member is faithfully sculpted in his outfit right from the film, Pavitr will include masked and unmasked head sculpts and swappable hands. The Marvel Legends team also includes his yo-yo accessory, and he will be featured on his own Across the Spider-Verse card back. Spider-Man India is set to swing on in for pre-order at most retailers, including Hasbro Pulse, for $24.99, with a Fall 2024 release on August 8, 2024, at 1 PM EST.

Mumbattan Awaits with Marvel Legends Spider-Man India

"With over 80 years of entertainment history, Marvel has become a cornerstone of fan collections around the world. With the Marvel Legends Series, fan favorite Marvel Comic Universe and Marvel Cinematic Universe characters are designed with premium detail and articulation for posing and display in collections. From figures to vehicles to premium roleplay items, the Marvel Legends Series offers elite character-inspired product for Marvel fans and collectors. Additional figures each sold separately. Subject to availability."

6-INCH-SCALE COLLECTIBLE SPIDER-VERSE FIGURE: Pavitr Prabhakar arrives at Marvel Legends with this premium 6-inch-scale action figure inspired by Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One)!

INSPIRED BY SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE (PART ONE): This Marvel Legends Pavitr Prabhakar figure features deco inspired by his appearance in the movie!

PREMIUM DETAILING AND ARTICULATION: The Marvel Legends Series figure is highly posable for display and play and features sculpt and deco inspired by the distinct Spider-Verse visual style!

