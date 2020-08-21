Spider-Man Iron Spider Gets New MiniCo Iron Studios Statue

Iron Studios has announced another MiniCo statue for its growing Avengers: Endgame series. The statue features Spider-Man in his Iron Spider costume and he is holding the new Infinity Gauntlet. He is featured on a diorama base and stands roughly 5.5" tall. Spider-Man is hand-painted and is very well detailed that can please any fan whether they are a fan of the design or not. The sis one unique Spider-Man collectible that fan will want in their MCU or MIniCo collection.

The Iron Spider suit is pretty amazing in both Infinity War and Endgame. This statue captures that final stretch of the battle with Thanos and the added Gauntlet is a beautiful touch. From the shine of the costume to the detail on this sculpt, this is one Spider collectible fans will not want to miss out on. The Avengers: Endgame Iron Spider Spider-Man MiniCo Statue from Iron Studios is priced at $34.99. He is set to release between October – December 2020 and pre-orders are already live and can be found located here. Do not forget to check out some of the other Endgame MiniCo statues for your collection like the recently announced Pepper Potts.

"Iron-Spider from Avengers: Endgame gets Minico version from Iron Studios! Wearing his technological metallic suit created by his friend and mentor, Iron Man, "Iron Spider – Avengers: Endgame – Minico" from Iron Studios, introduces the beloved arachnid hero in action with his auxiliary tentacles, just like in Avengers: Endgame, in the decisive combat against the titanic Thanos and his minions of the Black Order."

"On a rustic base formed by rocks and rubble of a metal structure, the young Spider-Man holds in his right hand the so-called "Stark Gauntlet", an artifact created by Tony to couple the Infinity Jewels united by Thanos, and reverse the devastating effects created by the villain. So the brave friend of the neighborhood faces the alien creatures called Outriders, to deliver the precious glove to its creator. Iron Studios presents this future launch in its Mini Co line, formed by Toy Art figures stylized and full of details, with yet another Marvel icon for its upcoming collection inspired by the Avengers on the screens of Avengers: Endgame."

Scale: Minico Figures

Made in plastic (PVC)

Hand painted

Includes base display

Product dimensions: 5.5 in (H) x 4.7 in (W) x 4.7 in (L)

Product Weight: 0.4 lbs