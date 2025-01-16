Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Marvel Comics, McFarlane Toys, spider-man

Spider-Man is Back in Black with McFarlane's Secret Wars #8 Statue

The world of Marvel Comics continues to come to life thanks to McFarlane Toys as they debut a new assortment of iconic statues

Article Summary Marvel Comics' Secret Wars #8 Black Suit Spider-Man statue by McFarlane unveiled.

Capture classic Spider-Man moment with a 1/6-scale cel-shaded statue and themed base.

Includes Secret Wars #8 comic and art card, set for February 2025 release.

This $49.99 collectible revives the iconic Marvel crossover event for fans.

Spider-Man is back in black as McFarlane Toys has unveiled their latest set of Marvel Comics statues. McFarlane is taking fans back in time to the first appearance of the Black Suit with Marvel Super Heroes Secret Wars #8 (1984. This issue is a cornerstone of Spider-Man's history, marking the first appearance of his black suit alongside Marvel Team-Up #141. Written by Jim Shooter and drawn by Mike Zeck, this issue is part of Marvel's groundbreaking Secret Wars miniseries, the first Marvel crossover event. The story featured heroes and villains being transported to Battleworld by the mysterious Beyonder to showcase a fight between good and evil.

After Spider-Man's suit is destroyed, a fabricator on Battleworld helps him create a new, sleek black suit. This new suit would change up that iconic red and blue design he had worn for decades, but this suit might be more hassle than it's worth. McFarlane now captures this legendary cover in all its glory with an impressive 1/6-scale statue. The statue will put a cel-shaded Spider-Man back in his iconic black suit pose with a themed Secret Wars base, a dynamic backdrop, and a reprinting of Secret Wars #8. Priced at $49.99, this new Marvel Comics statue will surely fly off the shelves, so be sure to reserve yours online with a February 2025 release date.

Spider-Man – Marvel Super Heroes Secret Wars #8

"As awesome and striking as Spider-Man's new black costume is, you can't help but stare at the crazy super-brawl taking place behind Spidey."

Inspired by: MARVEL HEROES SECRET WARS ISSUE #8 Original Release Date: DECEMBER 1984.

1:6th Scale Collectible with environmental base and backdrop scene.

Includes Marvel Heroes Secret Wars #8 comic book.

Includes comic book and an art card with character artwork on the front, and comic synopsis.

Collect all McFarlane Toys Marvel Collectibles.

