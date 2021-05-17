LEGO Reveals Massive 32" Spider-Man Daily Bugle Building Set

LEGO has really outdone themselves this time as they reveal their newest building set, capturing the history and legacy of Spider-Man. The Daily Bugle is finally getting the LEGO treatment with this massive 32" tall set that will have 3,772 pieces. The set will include a huge assortment of Spider-Man heroes and villains, with a total of 25 mini-figures being included. Some heavy-hitter villains that are included are Mysterio, Green Goblin, Carnage, Venom, and Sandman. For Spider-Man heroes, we are getting some Spider-Verse antics with Miles Morales, Spider-Gwen, and even Spider-Ham. But the fun does not end there as iconic Marvel characters are coming to life in LEGO forms like Gwen Stacy, Aunt May, Firestar, Robbie Robertson, Betty Brant, and even photographer Peter Parker. Dedicated LEGO collectors will also want to be on the lookout for the 5 exclusive mini-figures in this set with the debut of LEGO versions of Black Cat, Blade, Daredevil, J, Jonah Jameson, and the Punisher.

This is one intense LEGO set that captures the iconic legacy and history of Spider-Man with a truly unique set. The Daily Bugle comes to like with this set from authentic details, mini-figures- and chaotic Spider-Man action of the outside and inside. Marvel Comics fans will not want to miss out on this incredible set, and with a great set comes the high price of $299.99. Orders for Daily Bugle are set to go live on June 1 here, but if you are a VIP Member, then Early Access starts May 26. Be sure to save the date for this set as it will surely sell out.

"LEGO® Marvel Spider-Man Daily Bugle (76178) brings together a cast of 25 classic characters from the Spiderverse in a stunning build-and-display construction project for adults. Measuring over 32 in. (82 cm) high, this 3,772-piece recreation of the Daily Bugle office block provides a towering backdrop for an all-star cast of Marvel heroes and villains, many new to this set! The building is filled with authentic details, fascinating features and classic comic-book action – from the New York taxi cab outside to the penthouse office of the Bugle's Editor in Chief. Marvel enthusiasts will find the model challenging but highly rewarding to build. Once it's completed, the removable floors, roof and detachable facades reveal this Marvel tribute for all to admire."

"LEGO® Marvel Spider-Man Daily Bugle (76178) is the ultimate build-and-display project for adult Marvel enthusiasts, featuring an all-star cast of Marvel's most celebrated heroes and villains. 25 minifigures bring life to the set: Doctor Octopus, Spider-Man, Venom, Miles Morales, Spider-Ham, Green Goblin, Peter Parker, Spider-Gwen, Mysterio, Sandman, Robbie Robertson and many more! 5 minifigures are new to this set – Blade the vampire hunter, J. Jonah Jameson, the owner of the Daily Bugle, Black Cat, Daredevil and Punisher. Also includes Spider-Man's buggy."

"Indulge your creative construction superpowers with this 3,772-piece recreation of the Daily Bugle office, bursting with authentic details, fascinating features and a spectacular super-hero action. This 4-story celebration of the Marvel Universe is a rewarding build-and-display project for adult model-makers and fans of comic-book culture that will attract attention wherever it is displayed. Measuring over 32 in. (82 cm) high, 10.5 in. (27 cm) wide and 10.5 in. (27 cm) deep, this impressive model is crammed to the rooftop with classic characters, realistic features and fun accessories."