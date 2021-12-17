Spider-Man: No Way Home Integrated Suit Comes to Beast Kingdom

Spider-Man: No Way Home is finally here, and Beast Kingdom is celebrating with the reveal of their newest figure. Coming out of their popular Egg Attack Action line, Spider-Man is swinging into action with his new Integrated Suit. This new suit plays its part in the new Spider-Man film, and Beast Kingdom captures it all with this 6" figure. The figure is packed with detail, includes four articulated pincer legs and a nice assortment of swappable parts. A Peter Parker head sculpt is included along with 4 pairs of swappable hands, four replaceable eyes, and three spider webbing effects. This EAA-150 Spider-Man: No Way Home Integrated Suit figure is priced at $85.99. he is set to swing into action on December 2022, with pre-orders live here, and fans can see the new film in theaters now.

"Entertainment brand Beast Kingdom presents the new Integrated Suit uniform as part of the EAA series of 6-inch tall action figures. The figure's appearance is strengthened by the whole-body lines, the familiar spider web pattern, and metallic paint. It also retains the high mobility of the standard version and includes multiple eye designs, hand shapes and other accessories. The stunning Integrated Suit is faithfully restored in this figure allowing fans to freely express all kinds of Spider-Man fighting stances. Friends who love the Egg Attack series, don't miss this addition to the Spider-Man series!"

Two (2) Interchangeable Heads including(Spider-Man head\Peter Parker head sculpt)

Four (4) replaceable eye types(squinting, smiling, angry, normal open)

Four (4) pairs of replaceable hands (open, holding, web shooting hands, web holding hands, fists)

Accessories ： Four (4) poseable spider-legs 、 Three (3) different shapes and lengths of spider webs

Four (4) poseable spider-legs Three (3) different shapes and lengths of spider webs Special, branded figure base with bracket

Product Measurements：Approx. 16.5cm height

Release Date: Q3, 2022 (7-9)

(Ship according to manufacturing schedule)

