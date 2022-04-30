Spider-Man: No Way Home Peter-One Statue Comes to Iron Studios

Peter Parker finally understands that with great power, there must also come great responsibility. Spider-Man: No Way Home shook up the foundation of the MCU and not only changed his life but the Multiverse. We will see more of the Fallout next week as Doctor Strange into the Multiverse hits theaters. As for Peter's story, he found himself face to face with other versions of himself in a battle against some big bads. Iron Studios is bringing all the Spider-Men together again with a gorgeous connecting set of Spider-Man statues. Tom Holland leads Peter into battle as he wears his new Integrated Suit with Iron Studios Peter #1 statue.

Standing 7.4" tall, Spider-Man is displayed in his landing pose just like we saw in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Iron Studios loaded this statue with incredible hand-painted detail based on original references. Peter #1 is displayed on a wreckage-inspired base straight from the Statue of Liberty fight sequence. It will be something else uniting all three Spider-Man statues together, and fans can find all three right here for $149.99 each. Collectors can also purchase either Spider-Man: No Way Home Integrated Suit Peter #1 stay by itself with a Summer 2023 release and right here.

"Although still a teenager, but already with great experience acting alongside the Avengers, the charismatic web-shooter-hero faces one of the darkest and most tragic moments of his life. To overcome his biggest challenge, facing villains from alternate worlds, he receives help from two older versions of himself, coming from these universes to help him rescue and heal the insanity of their enemies, and return with them to their respective original worlds."

"Using his refined and updated integrated/hybrid suit developed using Tony Stark's technology, in the blue, red, and black colors with golden details, the youngest Peter Parker, original from this world in the MCU universe, nicknamed among his alternate older "brothers" as Peter-One, gets ready to jump for action on a pedestal formed of wood and metallic structures from a scaffold on the Liberty Island in New York, Iron Studios present the statue "Spider-Man Peter-One BDS – Spider-Man: No Way Home -Art Scale 1/10", inspired by the movie on which the young actor completes his trilogy of movies in the role of this iconic hero from Marvel, part of Phase Four in the MCU."