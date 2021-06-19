Spider-Man Prepares For The Spider-Verse With New Sentinel Release

Coming out of the widely popular animated film, Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse, Peter B. Parker is back. Sentinel has revealed their upcoming SV-Action Figure that is loaded with web-slinging accessories, swappable parts, and a fun display base. Spider-Man will come with three swappable head sculpts, allowing fans to display both Ultimate Universe blonde-haired Peter and Peter B. Parker from the normal universe. Some of the included accessories are a coffee mug, glasses, newspaper, a huge selection of web effects, and a gargoyle display base for some fun high up posing. Sentinel has teased that more Into the Spider-Verse figures are on the way to be on the lookout for Spider-Gwen, Spider-Man Noir, and Peni Parker in the future. The whole Sentinel webslinging set is priced at $179.99, with it set to release in September 2021. Pre-orders are live, and spider fans can pre-order theirs here.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse SV-ACTION Peter B. Parker / Spider-Man

"Alright people, let's do this one last time! My name is Peter B. Parker… Shortly after the launch of "Miles Morales," SV-ACTION series is welcoming the second character "Peter B. Parker" and making sure our fans keep being excited! Based on the hit movie "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse," Sentinel is excited to present Peter B. Parker as the next release of their new SV-Action figure series!"

"This is a fully articulated figure which allows you to replicate various cool and vivid battle scenes just as seen in the movie. He comes with a huge selection of optional parts, including everything from a shocked expression for the Spider-Man suit, Peter B. heads revealing his real face, multiple hand parts for different poses, and even a statue base! Plus he comes with additional parts that transform him into Peter Parker!"

Product Features Spider-Man: 6.29 inches (16cm)

Statue base: 7.08 inches (18cm)

Made of plastic

Highly poseable

Includes a variety of accessories

Pair with the SV-Action Miles Morales figure (sold separately)



Box Contents Peter B. Parker figure

Spider-Man Additional head part

2 Peter B. Parker head parts

Peter Parker head part

6 Pairs of hands

Coffee cup holding hand

Additional abdomen piece

Additional crotch piece

Glasses

Newspaper

4 Web effect parts

Statue base

Action base