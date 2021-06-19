Spider-Man Prepares For The Spider-Verse With New Sentinel Release

Posted on
by
|
Comments

Coming out of the widely popular animated film, Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse, Peter B. Parker is back. Sentinel has revealed their upcoming SV-Action Figure that is loaded with web-slinging accessories, swappable parts, and a fun display base. Spider-Man will come with three swappable head sculpts, allowing fans to display both Ultimate Universe blonde-haired Peter and Peter B. Parker from the normal universe. Some of the included accessories are a coffee mug, glasses, newspaper, a huge selection of web effects, and a gargoyle display base for some fun high up posing. Sentinel has teased that more Into the Spider-Verse figures are on the way to be on the lookout for Spider-Gwen, Spider-Man Noir, and Peni Parker in the future. The whole Sentinel webslinging set is priced at $179.99, with it set to release in September 2021. Pre-orders are live, and spider fans can pre-order theirs here.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse SV-ACTION Peter B. Parker / Spider-Man

"Alright people, let's do this one last time! My name is Peter B. Parker… Shortly after the launch of "Miles Morales," SV-ACTION series is welcoming the second character "Peter B. Parker" and making sure our fans keep being excited! Based on the hit movie "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse," Sentinel is excited to present Peter B. Parker as the next release of their new SV-Action figure series!"

"This is a fully articulated figure which allows you to replicate various cool and vivid battle scenes just as seen in the movie. He comes with a huge selection of optional parts, including everything from a shocked expression for the Spider-Man suit, Peter B. heads revealing his real face, multiple hand parts for different poses, and even a statue base!  Plus he comes with additional parts that transform him into Peter Parker!"

Product Features

  • Spider-Man: 6.29 inches (16cm)
  • Statue base: 7.08 inches (18cm)
  • Made of plastic
  • Highly poseable
  • Includes a variety of accessories
  • Pair with the SV-Action Miles Morales figure (sold separately)

Box Contents

  • Peter B. Parker figure
  • Spider-Man Additional head part
  • 2 Peter B. Parker head parts
  • Peter Parker head part
  • 6 Pairs of hands
  • Coffee cup holding hand
  • Additional abdomen piece
  • Additional crotch piece
  • Glasses
  • Newspaper
  • 4 Web effect parts
  • Statue base
  • Action base

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Tyler Roberts

He has been the Collectibles Editor since late 2019. Funko Funatic, Historian, Air Force Veteran, and dedicated collector of many things.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.