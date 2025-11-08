Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: blokees, marvel, spider-man

Spider-Man Swings Into Blokees with New Marvel Hero Series

The Blokees phenomenon continues as they debut their new Hero Galaxy Series Vol.5 with the arrival of Spider-Man

Article Summary Spider-Man joins Blokees’ Marvel Hero Galaxy Series Vol.5 with nine collectible blind-box model kits.

Classic Spider-Man, Miles Morales, Ghost-Spider, and Spider-Ham headline the roster of hero figures.

Villains like Venom, Mysterio, Doctor Octopus, and Scorpion add excitement to the collectible lineup.

Easy snap-together kits require no glue or paint, perfect for collectors and Marvel fans of all levels.

Blokees is a Chinese toy company that creates impressive, buildable, poseable model kits and action figures. Their biggest series is probably Transformers, but they are expanding the fun even further with Star Wars and Spider-Man franchises. The newest Blokees' Marvel Hero Galaxy Series has been revealed, delivering an exciting multiverse-sized expansion of the Spider-Universe. It is a clash between heroes and villains here, spotlighting legendary heroes like classic Spider‑Man, Miles Morales, Spider‑Ham, and Ghost Spider.

Of course, a few Spider-Man villains are joining in on the fun with Venom, Mysterio, and Doctor Octopus! These figures feature a snap-together model kit format, where no glue or paint is needed, making them perfect for both casual and dedicated collectors. Just like most of the Blokees line, these figures are offered as blind-box surprises, so you will not know which one you will get. Pre-orders for a case of 9 are already live online, which should give you most, if not all, for $84.99 with a January 2026 release.

Marvel Hero Galaxy Series Vol.5 – Random Model Kits

"Collect some of your favorite Spider-People from the Marvel Universe with this Marvel Hero Galaxy Series Vol.5 Box of 9 Random Model Kits! Each character features an enhanced Body Frame with multiple points of articulation. Possible hero characters include Spider-Man, Miles Morales Spider-Man, Ghost-Spider, Symbiote Suit Spider-Man, and Spider-Ham. Possible villains include Mysterio, Venom, Doctor Octopus, and Scorpion. Perfect for collectors seeking authentic model kits with the excitement of discovering which Spider-Man character awaits in each blind box."

Product Features

Made of ABS and PVC

Based on the Marvel Universe

Multiple points of articulation

Blind box packaging

Random assortment

May contain duplicates

Box Contents

Nine Marvel Hero Galaxy Series Vol.5 model kits

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!