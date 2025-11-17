Posted in: Collectibles, threezerostore | Tagged: spider-man, Threezero

Spider-Man Swings Into threezero with New Miles Morales DLX Figure

Coming to life from Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 a new DLX figure is here from threezero with Upgraded Suit (Miles Morales)

Article Summary Threezero reveals a new DLX Miles Morales Spider-Man figure from Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 video game

The 6-inch figure boasts 39 articulation points, a die-cast system, and detailed red and black suit design

Accessories include swappable eyes, hands, web effects, and two sets of Venom Blast attack parts

Pre-orders will open soon for $99.99, with the collectible expected to release in Q2 2026

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (2023) continues the story of Peter Parker and Miles Morales as they work together to protect New York City from escalating threats. Not only does the game introduce Kraven the Hunter, Sandman, and the Lizard, but it also features the return of Harry Osborn, who has a venomous new secret. The arrival of Venom in the game changes a lot for both Peter and Miles, with both having to step it up to save the city they love. Threezero is suiting up to help save the day as they debut a new Spider-Man DLX figure with Miles Morales swinging into action. This marks the second Spider-Man figure for threezero to craft up for this game, with Peter Parker being the first to debut.

Coming in at roughly 6" tall, Miles has 39 points of articulation, along with a new die-cast system for better articulation and detail. He is featured in his iconic red and black suit that will have etched and textured details, with threezero adding a nice selection of accessories. This will include swappable eyes, a variety of hands, web effects, and two sets of Venom Blast attacks. Pre-orders are not live just yet, but he is expected to go up soon for $99.99, with a Q2 2026 release date.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 DLX Upgraded Suit (Miles Morales)

"From the video game Marvel's Spider-Man 2, threezero proudly presents another Spider-Man figure ─ the DLX Spider-Man Upgraded Suit (Miles Morales)! As the new Spider-Man, Miles dons a new suit and joins forces with his mentor and friend, Peter, to protect Marvel's New York!"

"The DLX Spider-Man Upgraded Suit (Miles Morales) stands approximately 15.7 cm (~6") tall and features threezero's renowned DLX die-cast system, with approximately 39 points of articulation, providing excellent poseability and durability. The figure features well-defined, sculpted muscles and a form-fitting suit that showcases various fabric textures, reflecting the rich costume design details from the video game. The black suit is decorated with red lines and a sculpted mesh pattern, and the large red spider emblem on the chest and back accurately replicates how it appears in Marvel's Spider-Man 2."

