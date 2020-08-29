Symbiote Spider-Man is Back with New Sideshow Collectibles Statue

Spider-Man is consumed by the darkness of the Venom symbiotic once again with Sideshow Collectibles. The company has announced a new 24" tall statue showing of the wall crawler with the symbiotic suit. He is posed on a gothic styled column as symbiote tendrils start to climb up the base of the statue. The shine of the costume really brings this iconic suit to life and will be an amazing statue for any fan of Venom or the wall-crawler.

Spider-Man getting the symbiote suit is a massive part of the web slinger's legacy. It is also an incorporation of the slinger's mindset being displayed on the outside. Spider-Man is usually more gritty and ready to crack some skull when he is in the outfit and this statue just brings it to life. The Marvel Comics Symbiote Suit Spider-Man Premium Format Figure from Sideshow Collectibles is priced at $590. Spider dons the black suit once again between August and October 2021 and pre-orders are already live and can be found located here.

"Don't you see? I couldn't stand being a puppet. I'd rather die!" "The Symbiote Spider-Man Premium Format™ Figure measures 24" tall as everyone's favorite wall crawler crouches atop a crumbling church bell tower. Tendrils of the Klyntar symbiote substance wind their way up the detailed tower base, eager to reunite with their host. The tower beneath him features realistic stonelike textures as well as crumbling reliefs depicting a weeping woman and a skeletal figure."

"Inspired by a classic comic book storyline, the polyresin Symbiote Spider-Man Premium Format™ Figure features a fully sculpted rendition of the infamous black costume over our hero's athletic physique. His suit features a white raised spider-symbol on his chest and back, white web shooters on the back of each hand, and large white eyes on his masked face. The dark symbiote is sculpted with varied textures that mimic the movement of this alien entity as it bonds to Spider-Man. Peter Parker takes on a darker persona wearing this unique symbiote suit, reflected in his posture and stern gaze at the city below."