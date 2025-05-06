Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, marvel, spider-man

Spider-Man Takes On Oscorp with New Marvel Set from LEGO

Spider-Man is swinging on in to save the day with a new LEGO set as he takes on the villainous Oscorp and Green Goblin

Article Summary LEGO unveils a new Spider-Man vs Oscorp set packed with Marvel action and iconic locations.

The 808-piece build features three city buildings including Oscorp and apartments for heroes and villains.

Comes with eight minifigures: Spider-Man, Miles Morales, Spider-Woman, Green Goblin, and more.

Set is priced at $139.99 and will be available for release on August 1, 2025.

Oscorp is one of the most notorious corporate entities in Marvel Comics, serving as the personal empire of Norman Osborn, a.k.a. the Green Goblin. First introduced in The Amazing Spider-Man #37 (1966), Oscorp is a hub for scientific innovation and frequent villainy. The company's research in chemistry, robotics, and genetics could often change the world, but it takes a more unethical route on occasion. Its influence looms large over Peter Parker's life, and now things come to a head as LEGO debuts their new Spider-Man vs Oscorp set. Coming in at 808 pieces, this will stand 18 inches tall, 14 inches wide, and will feature a fully assembled street scene.

This Marvel Comics street scene will consist of three separate buildings, including Miles Morales's apartment with a jewelry store underneath, the Oscorp building, and Venom's apartment. Each room features details for each hero or villain LEGO minifigure, and a total of eight are included. This will consist of: Spider-Man, Spider-Woman, Miles Morales, Ghost Spider, Eddie Brock, Norman Osborn, Kraven the Hunter, and Green Goblin himself. While the main set is not extravagant, the minifigures surely make up for that and will all enhance your Daily Bugle set too. The Spider-Man vs Oscorp set is priced at $139.99, and it is set for an August 1, 2025 release.

LEGO Spider-Man vs. Oscorp

"LEGO® ǀ Marvel Spider-Man vs. Oscorp (76324) is a premium build-play-and-display set that's bursting with Super Hero action, iconic characters and famous locations. This multi-model city scene makes an impressive gift for fans of Super Heroes and Marvel collectibles aged 10 and up."

"The street scene comprises 3 separate buildings: Miles Morales's apartment with a jewelry store underneath, the Oscorp building, and Venom's apartment with a convenience store below. Each room is furnished with relevant equipment and accessories. 8 LEGO minifigures from the Marvel movies ensure endless web-slinging action: Spider-Man, Spider-Woman, Miles Morales with his motorbike, Eddie Brock, Ghost-Spider, Norman Osborn, Kraven the Hunter and Green Goblin with his glider. Transparent sticks allow kids to position and pose characters with realistic ease. Build Together on the LEGO Builder app lets friends and family share the creative fun. Contains 808 pieces."

