Spirit Halloween Offering Corpse Bride Funko Movie Moment Spirit Halloween has quite the cool Corpse Bride exclusive Funko pop available to order right now, so go grab it.

Spirit Halloween has a new Funko Pop Movie Moment up for order, and it will surely send at least three of your friends into a tizzy. Victor and Emily from Corpse Bride have been immortalized in plastic, and this is a Spirit Halloween exclusive. Standing hand in hand in the forest as Scraps looks on, this is one that should fly pretty quickly, as this film has quite the cult following behind it. Some even like it more than A Nightmare Before Christmas. You can see the new Funko Movie Moment below, and order one for yourself right here.

Spirit Halloween Always Kills It With Their Exclusives

"After a grave misunderstanding brought them together in the forest, Victor and Emily were now bound together by marriage in the Land of the Dead, at least so they thought! Collect this officially licensed Victor and Emily Movie Moment Funko POP! Figure for yourself, and you can put it on display on any shelf or desk. Featuring a Victor Van Dort Funko holding hands with an Emily Funko in the forest while his now revived dog Scraps watches on, this movie moment Funko will always remind you of this iconic moment from the film and make a great piece of décor for any fan's home. This exclusive Funko POP! is a must-have for collectors!"

Officially licensed

Includes: Victor and Emily Movie Moment POP!

Limited edition

Dimensions: 6.4" H x 3.7" W x 4.5" D

Material: Vinyl

Imported

Spirit Halloween has had some of my favorite Funko exclusives these last few years, but they also are some of the hardest to find in my area every year. I remember going there every single day to try and get the Myers House one a couple of years ago, and I never got it. So, go to the link above before it sells out and save yourself the hassle.