Star Ace Reveals Ghostbusters Burning Stay Puft Marshmallow Man

Star Ace Toys is back with a new Ghostbusters collectible as the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man gets a Burning Edition variant

Star Ace Toys has just unveiled its latest Ghostbusters collectible with the Burning Edition Stay Puft Marshmallow Man Vinyl Figure. Reflecting the climactic moment when the Ghostbusters unleash their proton packs on the colossal confection. This delicious big bad will feature the Stay Puff's evil expression and is now charred, with his new melting marshmallow texture. Star Ace Toys took this design a step further by adding LED elements to his design to help bring that burning detail to life. Standing at 11.8" tall, this vinyl figure will also be customizable to two sets of swappable hands and two different expressions, which will help Ghostbusters fans capture the right pose. This limited edition figure will be a must-have vinyl for Ghostbusters fans and is priced at $189. Nothing can keep the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man down, and this fun and tasty collectible will make sure of that, and pre-orders are live with a December 2024 release.

Ghostbusters Stay Puft Marshmallow Man (Burning Edition)

"Prepare for a fiery addition to your collection with the Star Ace Stay Puft Marshmallow Man (Burning Edition)! Standing at an impressive 30 cm tall, this formidable figure captures the iconic presence of the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man from Ghostbusters, now with dramatic fire damage. The intricate detailing of the burning effects, complete with light-up features, brings the inferno to life, adding an extraordinary visual impact to any display."

"With swiveling head, arms, and legs, you can pose the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man in various dynamic stances, capturing the essence of his destructive rampage. The deluxe edition elevates the experience with an alternate head and hands, allowing for even more customization and expression. Whether you're a dedicated Ghostbusters fan or a collector of unique, high-quality figures, the Star Ace Stay Puft Marshmallow Man (Burning Edition) is a must-have."

