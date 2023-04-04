Star Ace Toys Dinosaur Skulls Debut for Wonders of the Wild Series Bring home some iconic Dinosaur skulls as Star Ace Toys reveals some delightful pieces for their Wonders of the Wild Series

This year kicks off the 30th Anniversary of Jurassic Park, and oddly enough, there is not much talk about it. For such a landmark and legendary film, you would expect to see theater re-releases and some impressive collectibles. While we continue to wait for some official Jurassic Park collectibles, Star Ace Toys is dishing out some fantastic dinosaur skull replicas. Dino fan scan now brings home miniature replicas of the mighty Tyrannosaurus Rex and the infamous Spinosaurus. Both pieces are nicely detailed, showcasing these colossal dinosaur skulls on a levitating base standing 6.69" tall. They both do measure 13" long, and Star Ace has included a wall mounting base as well. These are collectibles that are perfect for Jurassic Park fans and will be a highlighted piece in any collection. T-Rex is priced at $269, and the Spino at $269, both set to arrive in October 2023. Pre-orders are live on Sideshow Collectibles here and here, and other Star Ace Tosy releases can be found here.

Bring Home Two Mighty Dinosaur Skulls with Star Ace Toys

"The terrifying Tyrannosaurus was king of the dinosaurs during the late Cretaceous period, over 60 million years ago. A giant predator that could measure 14 meters long and weigh over 6 tons, the Tyrannosaurus is the most well-known and beloved dinosaur for kids and collectors alike. This replica Tyrannosaurus Skull is made of polyresin and measures over 30cm long. It can be mounted on the wall or displayed on the accompanying environmental base with a nameplate. Don't miss your chance to add this T-Rex Head Skull Replica to your Wonders of the Wild collection today!"

"The Spinosaurus was the largest carnivorous dinosaur that ever lived, outweighing the Tyrannosaurus Rex with a much larger head and body. It roamed North Africa over 90 million years ago and may have hunted in and out of the water. This replica Spinosaurus Skull is made of polyresin and measures over 30cm long. It can be mounted on the wall or displayed on the accompanying environmental base with a nameplate. Don't miss your chance to add this Spinosaurus Head Skull Replica to your Wonders of the Wild collection today!"