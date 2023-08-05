Posted in: Collectibles, Star Ace Toys | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, star ace toys

Star Ace Toys Unveils New Batman Arkham Origins 1:8 Scale Statue

Return to the city of Gotham with the help of Star Ace Toys and their new Batman Arkham Origins 1:8 Scale Statue

The Dark Knight is starting his crusade to save Gotham and finds himself being the target of Black Mask. Star Ace Toys is reliving the events of the video game Arkham Origins with an exclusive Batman Origins statue. Standing at 16" tall, Batman is perfectly posed on the iconic Bat-signal that features LED Capabilities. The light shows off the deadly villain Man Bat as his claws and wings are wrapped around the signal. Star Ace Toys has included a swappable head and equipped grapple gun and batarang in hand. Batman will be hand-painted and will be extremely limited to 500 pieces worldwide! The Star Ace Toys Arkham Origins Batman statue is priced at $555, set for a February 2024 release, and pre-orders are live here.

"On Christmas Eve, Batman intervenes in a jailbreak at Blackgate Penitentiary LED by Black Mask, who executes Police Commissioner Loeb and escapes. Left to battle the hired assassin Killer Croc, Batman prevails but learns that Croc is the first of eight of the world's deadliest assassins in Gotham City vying to claim a $50 million bounty placed on Batman's head by Black Mask."

"Hoping to learn Black Mask's location, Batman tracks the Penguin to his ship. There, he defeats the assassin Deathstroke and Electrocutioner and learns from the Penguin that Black Mask was purportedly murdered at an apartment complex. Batman investigates the murder scene, learning that the victim was not Black Mask and that the murder may have involved a criminal known as "the Joker"."

"This Exclusive Batman Origins Statue stands an awesome 42cm tall and comes with an exclusive light-up base that has the Bat signal surrounded by Man Bats Claws and Wings. It also comes with an additional head and him holding the Bat Rang and the Bat Claw in the other. Within the package comes a Mini Print and an Authenticity Card. This statue is made of high-quality Polystone Resin and each one is hand-painted and limited to 500 pieces worldwide. Don't miss your chance to add this statue to your DC Comics collection today!"

