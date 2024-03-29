Posted in: Collectibles, Star Ace Toys, Statue | Tagged: ghostbusters, star ace toys

Star Aces Celebrates 40 Years of Ghostbusters with Ray Stantz Statue

It is time to celebrate 40 years of busting ghosts as Star Ace Toys debuts new 1:8 scale collectible Ghostbusters statues

Ray Stantz, one of the original members of the Ghostbusters team, is set to receive a fitting 40th Anniversary tribute statue from Star Ace Toys. Standing at an impressive 8 inches tall, features an impressive sculpt for the buster who has an unbridled passion for the supernatural. Featuring the likeness of the man behind the Ghostbuster legacy, Dan Aykroyd, this statue is packed with realistic detail. This paranormal statue faithfully depicts Ray Stantz in his iconic Ghostbusters uniform, complete with Proton Pack and Neutrona Wand at the ready.

Ray is placed on a fun base featuring the aftermath of the Stay Puff Marshmallow Man around the iconic Ghostbusters logo. With a new movie playing in theaters now, the classics have never felt more welcome, and this statue captures the golden age of ghost busting. Star Ace Toys has this beauty priced at $235, set for a September 2024 release, and pre-orders are already live online. Be on the lookout for more Ghostbusters statues from Star Ace with Egon, Slimer, and even some Terror Dog fun.

Ghostbusters 40th 1:8 Scale Ray Stantz Statue

"Embark on a journey into the paranormal with the 1:8 Scale Ray Stantz Polyresin Statue, a stunning homage to one of the iconic Ghostbusters characters. Standing tall at 22cm, meticulously hand-painted, and celebrating the 40th anniversary of the legendary Ghostbusters franchise, this statue encapsulates the spirit of adventure and camaraderie that defines the series."

"Ray Stantz, portrayed by the incomparable Dan Aykroyd, is the heart and soul of the Ghostbusters team, with his boundless enthusiasm and unwavering belief in the supernatural. Now you can capture his infectious energy and passion with this intricately crafted collectible. Join in the celebration of 40 years of ghost-busting adventures and add the 1:8 Scale Ray Stantz Polyresin Statue to your collection today!"

