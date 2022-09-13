Star Trek NERF Starfleet Type 3 & Type 2 Phaser Blasters Revealed

NERF is really where no other company has gone before as they return to speak, the final frontier. NERF LMTD is back at it again as another new franchise collaboration has arrived with Star Trek: The Next Generation. This year marks the 35th anniversary of the hit sci-fi series, and NERF is bringing the Starfleet Type 3 and Type 2 Phaser Blasters to life. These beautifully crafted blasters recreate the Phasers that Jean-Luc Picard and the rest of the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise used in the series. They have received an updated NERF design with the Type 3 having a motorized function and light up effects. Both Star Trek Phasers are packed in a nicely detailed long box with Star Trek art to really please fans of the series. The Nerf LMTD Star Trek Starfleet Type 3 and Type 2 Phaser Blasters are priced at $119.99. They are set for a November 2023 release, and pre-orders are live and located here.

"Engage! the 35th anniversary of Star Trek: The Next Generation with these Nerf LMTD Star Trek Starfleet Type 3 Phaser and Starfleet Type 2 Phaser! They capture the look of the phasers handled by Jean-Luc Picard and the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise. The Type 3 motorized dart blaster has light-up effects that simulate the look of being assimilated by the Borg—in homage to the film, Star Trek: First Contact—light-up phaser effects, phaser sounds, authentic First Contact movie sounds, an internal 5-dart clip, and fires 1 dart at a time."

"The Starfleet Type 2 Phaser fires 1 dart and has a pull-back priming handle. With their premium design details, the blasters honor Star Trek, the iconic universe that has sparked imaginations and engaged fans for over 50 years. The blasters come in premium packaging that's perfect for display. Eyewear recommended (not included). Includes 7 foam Nerf Elite darts. Type 3 phaser requires 4x 1.5v AA alkaline batteries (not included)."

Includes: 2 blasters, 7 darts, and instructions.

TYPE 3 PHASER WITH LIGHT AND SOUND EFFECTS: Light-up areas include Borg assimilation effects and phaser effects. Includes authentic movie sounds from Star Trek: First Contact film and phaser action sounds

