Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Captain Pike Figure Coming to Hiya Toys

Step into the Final Frontier with Hiya Toys as they unveil their new Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Exquisite Mini Series Pike figure

Captain Pike, debuting in 1966, is an iconic Star Trek character brought to life by Hiya Toys.

This 4-inch figure showcases Pike's yellow command uniform and essential Starfleet accessories.

Pre-order now for $24.99 and expand your Star Trek collection with this detailed collectible.

Hiya Toys is back with another Exquisite Mini Series figure, and they step into the Final Frontier once again. Christopher Pike is an iconic character in the Star Trek universe and was first introduced as the captain of the starship USS Enterprise back in the original 1966 pilot episode, "The Cage," portrayed by Jeffrey Hunter. Pike's character predates James T. Kirk's role as the infamous Enterprise's commander, and he is the standard for Starfleet captains. Other iterations would expand Christopher Pike's story, with Bruce Greenwood in the Kelvin Timeline films and the most recent with Anson Mount reprising the role in Star Trek: Discovery and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.

Hiya Toys is now stepping into Strange New Worlds with a new 1/18 scale figure with Pike coming in at 4" tall and packed with detail. He is featured in his yellow command uniform and will come with a communicator, phaser, and a "beam me up" base with Star Trek logo. Hopefully, more Strange New Worlds figures are on the way to have fans build his crew in a glorious 1/18 scale. Fans can expand their Star Trek roster once again with Hiya Toys for $24.99. Pre-orders are live, and he is set for a December 2025 release.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Christopher Pike 1/18 Scale

"From Hiya Toys. A PREVIEWS Exclusive! Hiya Toys is proud to introduce the EXQUISITE MINI Series Christopher Pike 1/18 Scale Action Figure from Strange New Worlds! This detailed figure stands just over 4″ tall and faithfully captures Captain Pike dressed in his iconic yellow command uniform. Accessories include a finely detailed communicator, phaser, interchangeable hand parts, and a special display stand featuring a transparent blue base with the Star Trek logo. With multiple points of articulation and a dynamic design, you can recreate various action poses from the series."

