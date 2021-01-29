Star Wars Lucasfilm 50th Anniversary Figures Debut From Hasbro

Hasbro has unveiled three new Star Wars figures just ahead of their up Star Wars Hasbro Pulse Fan First Friday live stream. Three iconic original trilogy characters are back as Hasbro celebrates Lucasfilm's 50th Anniversary. These figures are coming out of their widely popular Black Series with a touch of retro as they also pay tribute to the original Kenner figures. While each of these figures has had recent releases, these figures feature retro deco and details. Up first is the bounty hunter Greedo who is wearing his original Kenner green outfit and comes equipped with this blaster. Following his lead is the salvaging Jawa, who features a cloth rope and a blaster. Last but not least, Star Wars fans will be getting the return of Old Ben, aka Obi-Wan Kenobi. The 6" figure will pay tribute to its original design, from his debut red color scheme to the plastic robe.

Fans will be getting more Star Wars reveals during their upcoming Hasbro Pulse live stream. Each of these figures is packed retro design and pays an amazing tribute to the Kenner figure that paved the wave to get to where we are today. All of these Star Wars The Black Series Lucasfilm's 50th Anniversary figures will be priced at $19.99. They are all expected to release in May 2021, and pre-orders are already live and Greedo and be found here, the Jawa here, and the Obi-Wan Kenobi here. I can expect fans will be seeing a lot more Lucasfilm's 50th Anniversary to arrive throughout the year so stay tuned.

