Star Wars 501st Clone Trooper The Vintage Collection Figure Revealed

Return to a galaxy far, far away with Hasbro as they are back with a new set of Star Wars collectibles from the Skywalker Saga

Article Summary Explore Hasbro's newest Star Wars Vintage Collection with 501st Legion Clone Trooper figure.

Figure inspired by Star Wars: Episode III and The Clone Wars, now in The Vintage Collection style.

Pre-order the figure for $16.99 at Hasbro Pulse today; shipping expected in Spring 2025.

Features include series-inspired deco, blaster accessories, and Kenner-style packaging.

Hasbro is back with another set of Star Wars collectibles from around the galaxy with their 3.75" The Vintage Collection. Yet another "re-release" is here, as the most elite clone units in Star Wars are back with a new card back. The 501st Clone Trooper was first introduced in Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith and was then expanded upon in The Clone Wars series. The 501st was under the command of Jedi General Anakin Skywalker and the highly trained Clone Captain Rex. However, during Order 66, they turned on the Jedi as per Emperor Palpatine's command, including following Anakin Skywalker to the Jedi Temple and taking down those who would stand against them.

Everyone needs more troopers for their growing army, and this one will surely help many collectors do just that. This 501st Clone Trooper comes to life from the flashback sequences of Disney+ Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi. He will feature rifle and blaster accessories, and it appears no removable helmet will be included for this updated release. Pre-orders go live today (Jan. 23) for $16.99 at Hasbro Pulse at 1 PM EST with a Spring 2025.

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Clone Troper (501st Trooper)

Led by Captain Rex, the 501st Legion is known for their strength of character and unwavering loyalty. Based on a clone trooper from the STAR WARS: OBI-WAN KENOBI live-action series on Disney+, this 3.75-inch-scale figure makes a great addition to any fan's collection. Features detailed series-inspired deco and multiple points of articulation. Comes with long and short blaster accessories."

"Calling back to the original 1970s and 1980s vintage toys, this figure features Kenner branding and package design with a unique VC number for collectability (VC #240). Celebrate the legacy of STAR WARS with premium vehicles, playsets, and action figures from STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION (additional products each sold separately, subject to availability)."

