Star Wars: Ahsoka Jedi Knight Anakin Skywalker TVC Figure Revealed

Return to a galaxy far, far away with Hasbro once again as they unveil their next set of upcoming intergalactic Star Wars collectibles

Article Summary Hasbro reveals new Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Anakin Skywalker figure from the Ahsoka series.

Figure features authentic design with plastic, fabric elements, lightsaber accessories, and iconic Kenner branding.

Anakin Skywalker's appearance in the Ahsoka series invokes nostalgia, capturing moments from The Clone Wars.

Pre-order the Anakin Skywalker figure now for $16.99, with shipping expected in Spring 2025.

Anakin Skywalker's appearance in Star Wars: Ahsoka brought some emotional weight and nostalgia to fans of The Clone Wars series. Anakin, portrayed by Hayden Christensen, appeared in some flashbacks and visions experienced by Ahsoka Tano, his former Padawan. These scenes helped Ahsoka explore the deep bond as master and apprentice. Ahsoka's journey into the new era is blocked as she grapples with her past and the fall of her former master. Seeing Anakin Skywalker on the screen once again was a heartfelt experience, and it was perfectly done.

Hasbro is now bringing this flashback to life as it debuts its newest The Vintage Collection figure featuring the former Jedi General. Anakin's appearance from the Disney+ Ahsoka series is faithfully captured here with plastic and fabric elements as well as lightsaber accessories. Hopefully, we will see the dark side version of Anakin in the future with his red lightsaber and Revenge of the Sith design. Until then, pre-orders are already live for his new flashback release for $16.99 with a Spring 2025 ship date.

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Anakin Skywalker

"In the World Between Worlds, Anakin Skywalker appears to his former Padawan Ahsoka Tano to teach her one last, crucial lesson. Based on Anakin Skywalker from the STAR WARS: AHSOKA live-action series on Disney+, this 3.75-inch-scale figure comes with a Lightsaber™ and unlit hilt, and makes a great addition to any fan's collection. Inspired by the original line, these collectibles feature premium detail and design across product and packaging, as well as collector-grade deco that fans have come to know and love."

"Calling back to the original 1970s and 1980s vintage toys, this figure features Kenner branding and package design with a unique VC number for collectability (VC #347). Celebrate the legacy of Star Wars with premium vehicles, playsets, and action figures from STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION (each sold separately, subject to availability)."

