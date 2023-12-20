Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: Ahsoka, hot toys, star wars

Star Wars: Ahsoka Night Troopers Rise with Hot Toys New 1/6 Figures

Step into a galaxy far, far away as Hot Toys is back with some new 1/6 scale figures from the world of Star Wars with the Night Troopers

The undying Night Troopers have arrived as Hot Toys returns to the world of Star Wars with a brand new 1/6 scale figure. The Night Troopers made their debut in the Disney+ series Star Wars: Ahsoka as Grand Admiral Thrawn's newest army. Not much is known about these troopers besides the fact they are wearing cracked Imperial Stormtrooper armor and can be resurrected. Since the Nightsisters are backing Thrawn's new galactic goal, the Night Troopers are surely resurrected soldiers that were already on the Imperial Star Destroyer that brought Thrawn to this new galaxy.

It will be hard for the heroes of the New Republic to take down these guys, and Hot Toys has faithfully captured their rugged and undead design with cracked armor, golden filling, and wrapped elements Each Night Trooper will come with two blasters, display base, and a variety of swappable hands. The armies of the undead await your command and pre-orders for the Star Wars: Ahsoka 1/6 Night Trooper will arrive soon on Sideshow Collectibles with a Q1 2025 release.

Star Wars: Ahsoka Night Troopers from Hot Toys

"Loyal to Grand Admiral Thrawn and inhumanly persistent, the Night Troopers were once stormtroopers now animated by sinister majik of the Great Mothers to become a macabre fighting force. Following the reveal of the Captain Enoch figure, Hot Toys is excited to present the 1/6th scale Night Trooper collectible figure in distinctive armor to expand on your Ahsoka collection!"

"The highly-accurate collectible figure is meticulously crafted based on the thrilling Night Trooper featuring meticulously crafted and faithful recreation of Night Trooper helmet and armors with laser-engraved crackle-effect and metallic gold paint application, along with the delicate hand-wrapped ribbons to add an extra layer of authenticity and visual interest. The skillfully applied weathering effects further enhance the realism of the figure, giving it a worn and battle-hardened look. It also includes blasters and a figure base for posing options. Build up your Star Wars: Ahsoka collection with the new 1/6th scale Night Trooper Collectible Figure today!"

The 1/6th scale Night Trooper Collectible Figure specially features:

Authentic and detailed likeness of Night Trooper in the live action-series Star Wars: Ahsoka

Specially applied white colored armor with laser-engraved crackle-effect painted in metallic gold

Approximately 31 cm tall

Body with over 30 points of articulation

Seven (7) pieces of interchangeable gloved hands including:

One (1) pair of fists

One (1) pair of relaxed hands

One (1) pair of hands for holding weapons

One (1) open left hand

Costume:

One (1) finely crafted Night Trooper armor with laser engraved crackle-effect

One (1) black colored and multi textured fabric under-suit

One (1) white colored belt

One (1) pair of white boots with crackle-effect

Weapons:

Two (2) blaster rifles

Accessory:

Specially designed figure stand with Star Wars logo and character nameplate

