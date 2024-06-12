Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: Ahsoka, hasbro, star wars

Star Wars: Ahsoka Shin Hati Returns to Hasbro with Exclusive Release

Return to a galaxy far, far away with Hasbro as they have announced some brand new collectibles from Star Wars: Ahsoka

The Dark Side rises for a new era as Shin Hati from Star Wars: Ahsoka is back with a brand new figure from Hasbro. Coming to life from Ahsoka, Shin is back with a new "deluxe" figure that will feature new packaging and a new soft good cloak. This release will now match the Baylan Skoll figure and is a Walmart Exclusive, which also got a new soft goods cloak. It is odd to see the return of the exact same figure with just one additional accessory in the new release, but if the demand is there, anything is possible.

Shin Hati and Baylan Skoll did have a lot of scenes featuring them in cloaks, and now fans will be able to get this version directly from Hasbro instead of buying cloaks from third-party places. The additional cloak does take her display ability to completely new levels, but she will be released as a Target Exclusive for Target's Summer Geek Out program. Shin will be priced at $24.99, is set for a Fall 2024 release, and pre-orders will arrive on Target on July 5, at roughly 9 AM EST.

Star Wars: Ahsoka – The Black Series Shin Hati

"STAR WARS fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS galaxy with this premium 6-inch STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES SHIN HATI (ARCANA) figure, inspired by the character's appearance in STAR WARS: AHSOKA. Shin Hati is adept at Lightsaber combat, a skill she uses as Baylan Skoll's eager apprentice in mercenary work for Morgan Elsbeth, the former Magistrate of Calodan. Fans and collectors can display this fully articulated figure featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation in their collection. Includes figure and Lightsaber accessory. Available for pre-order 7/5 at 9AM ET exclusively at Target as part of Target's Summer Geek Out."

