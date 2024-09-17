Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

Star Wars: Andor's Dedra Meero Joins Hasbro's Vintage Collection

Return to a galaxy far, far away with Hasbro once again as they unveil their next set of upcoming intergalactic Star Wars collectibles

Article Summary Dedra Meero from Star Wars: Andor joins Hasbro’s Vintage Collection with a detailed 3.75-inch-scale figure.

She features in her Imperial Officer Uniform, comes with a blaster, and is inspired by her on-screen character.

Collect this meticulously designed figure for $16.99 with pre-orders available ahead of a March 2025 release.

Relive the magic with Kenner-brand packaging and a unique VC number, celebrating the legacy of Star Wars collectibles.

Dedra Meero was introduced in the Disney+ series Star Wars: Andor. She is a determined and calculating officer in the Imperial Security Bureau (ISB) who is deeply invested in uncovering signs of rebellion. Her meticulous nature sets her apart in the rigid Imperial hierarchy as she seeks to outmaneuver her rivals within the ISB. Andor focused on different aspects of the Empire, including a more bureaucratic side and the compelling, unconcerned side of a rising Rebellion. She is set to return for Andor Season 2, so we can expect to see more of the Empire through her eyes. For fans who live this style of Star Wars storytelling, then Hasbro has cooked up a new Vintage Collection figure with Deedra Meero fighting for the cause. Featured in her Imperial Officer Uniform, Deedra comes with her own blaster and a card back. Collector can build up their Andor collection for $16.99, she is set for a March 2025, and pre-orders are live.

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION – DEDRA MEERO

"Methodical, polished, and ambitious, Dedra Meero embodies the ideals of the Imperial Security Bureau. Based on Dedra Meero from the STAR WARS: ANDOR live-action series on Disney+, this 3.75-inch-scale figure comes with a blaster accessory, and makes a great addition to any fan's collection. Inspired by the original line, these collectibles feature premium detail and design across product and packaging, as well as collector-grade deco that fans have come to know and love."

"Calling back to the original 1970s and 1980s vintage toys, this figure features Kenner branding and package design with a unique VC number for collectability (VC #346). Celebrate the legacy of STAR WARS with premium vehicles, playsets, and action figures from STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION (each sold separately, subject to availability)."

