Star Wars Battle Damaged Darth Vader 1/6 Figure Revealed by Hot Toys

Hot Toys has stepped into the kitchen and is cooking up some heat with some brand new 1/6 scale battle damaged Darth Vader

Nothing can keep Darth Vader down, and Hot Toys captures just that with a brand new 1/6 scale Star Wars release. A brand new Battle Damaged version of Vader is coming to life that stands at 13.7" and is loaded with detail. Similar to what fans saw in the Disney+ Obi-Wan Kenobi series, Vader has taken quite the hit with a destroyed upper chest plate, left arm, and left leg. The detail on this figure is remarkable, showing off the Fallen Jedi's robotic limbs and scarred body. Hot Toys has been including a variety of swappable helmets for Darth Vader, with a standard all-masked version and an unmasked version showing off Anakin underneath the mask.

There will also be a deluxe figure coming soon from Hot Toys that includes a limited-edition damaged mask sculpt with removable elements. On top of all this, Vader will get swappable hands, his signature red lightsaber that can light up, and an adjustable themed base with LED function. The Dark Side is strong with this figure, and 1/6 Battle Damaged Darth Vader is set for a late 2025 release and will be found on Sideshow Collectibles soon.

Battle Damaged Darth Vader Rises with New Hot Toys Figure

"Fear is a path to the dark side, and no one in the Star Wars galaxy has traveled that treacherous road more than Darth Vader. The former Jedi succumbed to the fear of loss and the promise of power to be reborn as a terrifying symbol of the revenge of the Sith. He remained in service of the Emperor — the evil Darth Sidious — for decades, enforcing his Master's will. Expanding the Star Wars dark side collection, Hot Toys is thrilled to introduce a brand new 1/6th scale Darth Vader (Battle Damaged) collectible figure captured the striking representation of this iconic character."

"The stunning collectible figure is meticulously developed that showcases the detailed flesh and cybernetic parts of the menacing Sith Lord. It features a brand new head sculpt of the former Anakin Skywalker, a full helmet with weathering effects, highly detailed battle damaged suit and cybernetic parts of Vader's body, LED light-up Lightsaber, and an adjustable themed display base with LED light up function!"

