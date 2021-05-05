Star Wars Boba Fett Joins Beast Kingdom As He Hunts His Next Bounty

Boba Fett is back in the Star Wars landscape as the infamous bounty hunter return in The Mandalorian Season 2. Beast Kingdom is reliving the glory days of Boba with their next Star Wars Egg Attack Action release. Standing 6 inches tall, the figure features a nicely sculpted worn armor, fabric cape, and jetpack with removable pieces. The new special edition version also includes a Han Solo in Carbonite block perfect for showing Boba Fett's latest bounty. With three pairs of swappable hands, articulated visor, jetpack, and gun blaster effects, this one Beast Kingdom figure that fans won't want to miss. Pre-orders are live for $99, with Boba set to release in March 2022, and links can be found located here. Be sure to check out some of the other Star Wars Beast Kingdom figures like Darth Maul, Ghost Darth Vader, and more!

"In the Star Wars pantheon of movies, the bounty hunter named only as "Boba Fett" has roamed the galaxy in search of many treasures. A mystery to many he is also feared for his ferocious skills. The Entertainment Experience Brand "Beast Kingdom" is proud to take you to a galaxy far away with the launch of the 6-inch Boba Fett, Star Wars EAA-020SP. Using real fabric for the cape, and a bevy of accessories, this bounty hunter is ready to hunt down Jedi in all corners of the galaxy. The use of intricate carving, and painting techniques gives the armor a worn-in look as if straight from the battlefield. With the special edition set, collectors are treated to the Han Solo carbonated block from the Empire Strikes Back. A real treat for collectors who would like to recreate the famous scene. For fans of one of the most revered bounty hunters ever to grace our screens, this set is one not to be missed."

Accessories included：