Hasbro Reveals New Retro X-Men Marvel Legends Beast Figure

To Me, My X-Men! The Marvel Legends team had some pretty sweet surprises up their sleeve during their SDCC panel. Some of the brand new reveals are already getting pre-orders starting tonight, which is incredible! One of these new reveals is the X-Men known as Beast with a new and updated card backed figure. This furry mutant is loaded with not only a new updated design but a perfect set of accessories to fuel all your scientific needs. Beast will include two different head sculpts, two beakers for science, and a soft goods lab coat! This is a figure X-Men fans have been waiting for, and with the return of The Animated Series figures, this is a nice addition to your new growing collection. These Retro Card Back figures are always loaded with just the right set of accessories, which is why the Spider-Man Retro Collection is so popular. If you are a Beast or X-Men fan, then you can buy this mutant for $33.99. Pre-orders will be offered through Fan Channels like here as well as Amazon starting tonight at 5 PM EST.

"HASBRO MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES MARVEL'S BEAST – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $33.99/Available: Fall 2022). Celebrate the MARVEL UNIVERSE with this MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES MARVEL'S BEAST figure. Inspired by the comics, this Marvel's Beast figure features the X-Man's classic blue-furred deco, right down to his peaked hair and pointed ears. This quality 6-inch scale figure is highly posable for display and play and comes with a host of science equipment accessories. Includes figure and 5 accessories."

"With over 80 years of entertainment history, Marvel has become a cornerstone of fan collections around the world. With the Marvel Legends Series, fan favorite Marvel Comic Universe and Marvel Cinematic Universe characters are designed with premium detail and articulation for posing and display in collections. Available for pre-order on 7/23 at 5PM ET at Amazon and Fan Channels."