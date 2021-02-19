The Mandalorian Boba Fett Gets Two Figure Deluxe Set From Hot Toys

One of the biggest things to come out of the hit live-action Star Wars tv series The Mandalorian is Boba Fett's return. Fans have not seen this legendary bounty hunter since 1983, and boy it was a real surprise to see him suited back up once again. Hot Toys know how big of a deal this appearance was, and now Star Wars fans can bring it home as they announce their newest 1:6 scale figure. There will be two bundles available with a solo release and a special deluxe that includes two figures. The armor is worn and weathered, as seen in the series, and is loaded with all of the bounty hunting goodies from firing rocket missile to the special chain code to show off his history. This is one figure design that Star Wars fans have not received yet, and with The Book of Boba Fett premiering later this year, it will be a hit.

The only way to get the roped and unmasked version of Boba Fett will be through the Hot Toys deluxe version. This version will cost $490, but it is loaded with accessories and two figures, making it a must-have collectible for The Mandalorian and Fett fans. For collectors who want a cheaper option, there is a single figure release with just Boba in his weathered armor for only $285. Both figures are set to release between April – June 2022, and pre-orders are live and located here. Pictures are not live just yet, but fans can check them out and more here as well as below.

"Star Wars: The Mandalorian™ – 1/6th scale Boba Fett™ (Deluxe Version) Collectible Set – "I'm a simple man making his way through the galaxy. Like my father before me." Star Wars fans were overjoyed to witness the return of the Boba Fett, one of the most feared characters in the Star Wars galaxy! Thought to have met his demise in the terrifying Sarlacc pit on Tatooine™, Boba Fett is striking back. In exchange for his legacy armor from the possession of the Mandalorian, Boba Fett ensured the Child's safety and proved to be a formidable ally in Din Djarin's™ rescue of the mysterious alien foundling."

"Now Hot Toys is elated to expand The Mandalorian collectible series and proudly presents the brand new 1/6th scale Boba Fett (Deluxe Version) collectible set featuring the appearance of the formidable bounty hunter in black robe and in his iconic armor! The armored Boba Fett figure features meticulously crafted Mandalorian helmet and armor with distressed effects, his iconic jetpack with a detachable rocket and firing effect, weapon firing effects, a blaster, a chain code effect accessory, and a rocky diorama display stand!"

"The Deluxe Version depicts Boba Fett's appearance before the retrieval of his armor and highlights include a newly developed head sculpt with stunning likeness, masterfully tailored black robe outfit, a gaffi stick, a cycler rifle, a damaged stormtrooper helmet, and a uniquely styled rocky diorama display stand."