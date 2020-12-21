Star Wars Vintage Collection Slave I Gets Re-Release from Hasbro

Hasbro has announced the re-release of the Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Slave I ship. Back by popular demand, Boba Fett's iconic ship has made a big appearance in the newest season of The Mandalorian. This ship was released earlier this year but has seemingly been sold out in stores ever since the return of Boba Fett. The ship will hold your 3.75" Boba and his bounty hunting pals with an opening cargo bay and cockpit with rotating seats. The ship will come with a Carbonite Han Solo, Escape Pod, 2 Seismic Charges, and a display stand. Fans of Boba Fett and The Mandalorian will not want to miss this re-release this time around.

It is odd to see Hasbro announce that the Slave I is actually getting a re-release. A week ago, I was able to find one online on Best Buy and already have it on hand (review coming soon). However, I sure many other collectors used to add Boba Fett's Slave I to their collection after its The Mandalorian return. This re-release will now allow many other Star Wars fans to expand their Mandalorian stories with this iconic ship. Star Wars The Vintage Collection Boba Fett's Slave I Vehicle from Hasbro is priced at $149.99. It is set to release in Spring 2021, and pre-orders will go live today at 4 PM EST on a variety of retailers like here. Don't forget to check out the upcoming Re-Armored Boba Feet Black Series helmet also coming soon from Hasbro.

"STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION BOBA FETT'S SLAVE I Vehicle – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $149.99/Available: Spring 2021). This STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION BOBA FETT'S SLAVE I Vehicle is inspired by the starship in STAR WARS: THE EMPIRE STRIKES BACK, and makes a great gift for STAR WARS collectors and fans. With original Kenner branding and realistic detail including an opening cockpit, functioning landing gear, separating wings, and a ladder accessory, this vehicle can be displayed in action figure and vehicle collections. Includes vehicle, stand, HAN SOLO in Carbonite, and instructions."