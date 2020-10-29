World of Warcraft Warchief Thrall Gets His Own Statue from Blizzard

Blizzard is preparing fans for the upcoming rerelease of World of Warcraft: Shadowlands with a variety of new products. The highlight piece is a brand new massive premium statue of Warchief Thrall. He will stand roughly 23.5 inches tall and is quite a hefty statue weighing around 40 lbs. The World of Warcraft Warchief Thrall will have interchangeable hands, letting collectors swap between showing him with or without his iconic ax. Blizzard put a lot of detail into this statue and will be an amazing highlighted piece for any gamer around. World of Warcraft Warchief Thrall is priced at $599.99, and he can be found located here.

If you want to continue the preparation for World of Warcraft: Shadowlands and other Blizzard properties, then stay tuned for the first Blizzard Gearfest. Nearly 50 brand-new items will be released in the Blizzard Gear Store starting November 2nd and continuing November 16 here. The Gearfest will include new collectibles, pins, figures, books, apparel, and so much more from some of your favorite games. Overwatch, World of Warcraft, Diablo, Hearthstone, and more will be present, so make sure you don't miss out on this.

"I straddle two worlds. I was raised by humans, but born an orc, and I have gleaned strength from both." Slave. Gladiator. Warchief. Shaman. Diplomat. Hero. The orc Thrall has been them all. Trained to be nothing more than a weapon, Thrall escaped a brutal captivity, studying the ways of the shaman and becoming Warchief of the Horde. From leading his people to victory against their former demonic masters in war, to pursuing a just peace in Azeroth, Thrall's history and dual nature have made him unique among the heroes of his world. Standing ready to once again serve the Horde, this statue will be a highlight of any World of Warcraft collection.