Posted in: Collectibles, Gentle Giant | Tagged: gentle giant ltd, star wars

Star Wars Captain Fordo Statue Coming Soon from Gentle Giant

Gentle Giant Ltd. has unveiled their latest selection of upcoming collectibles including Star Wars: The Clone Wars Captain Fordo

Article Summary Gentle Giant Ltd. reveals a new 11" Captain Fordo statue from Star Wars: The Clone Wars series.

Captain Fordo is an iconic ARC Trooper, known for his red-marked armor in key Clone Wars battles.

Limited edition: only 1000 pieces, with pre-orders available for $200; release set for Q3 2025.

Highly detailed resin statue features Fordo's twin pistols and a technological base design.

Captain Fordo is one of the stand-out Clone Troopers from Star Wars: Clone Wars, the hit 2003 animated mini series that was directed by Genndy Tartakovsky. The Clone ARC trooper, Fordo, leads his fellow brothers against the Separatist Army, and he wears some distinct red-marked armor. Operating as a leader in the elite ARC (Advanced Recon Commando) trooper unit, Fordo stole the show on many occasions. One of which was during the Battle of Muunilinst and the defense of Coruscant. Despite the mini series being considered as non-canonical, Fordo has his own lasting legacy with Star Wars fans. Now, he is back to serve your collection with a brand new and highly detailed Premier Collection Statue inspired by his Clone Wars debut.

Standing 11" tall, this heroic ARC Trooper is holding the line with his two signature pistols in hand and his armor nicely detailed and faithful to his animated design, with sleek elements of red being showcased. This is one Star Wars statue that is quite limited, and only 1000 pieces will be released by Gentle Giant Ltd., so be sure to get yours while you can. Pre-orders are already online for $200, and Captain Fordo is ready to turn some clankers into scrap metal in Q3 2025.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars – Captain Fordo Statue

"A Gentle Giant LTD release! It's the attack of the clones! Captain Fordo fires one blaster, with his other blaster raised, in this all-new 1/7 scale resin statue! In his distinctive white armor with red accents, Fordo stands approximately 11 inches tall with one foot up on a technological base. Limited to only 3000 pieces, it comes packaged in a full-color box with a numbered certificate of authenticity."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!