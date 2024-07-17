Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: hot toys, star wars, the bad batch

Star Wars Commando Scorch Brings Some 1/6 Scale Heat to Hot Toys

New 1/6 scale Hot Toys collectibles have been revealed including a revisit to a galaxy far, far away with Commando Scorch from Star Wars

Article Summary Hot Toys unveils 1/6 scale Commando Scorch figure from Star Wars: The Bad Batch.

Scorch’s figure has LED helmet features, 30 points of articulation, and detailed armor.

Limited to 3000 pieces, available exclusively through Sideshow Collectibles in Q4 2024.

Includes blaster pistol, rifle, thermal detonator, and backpack for collectors’ delight.

Commando Scorch is reporting for duty as Hot Toys has unveiled another 1/6 scale Star Wars figure. Coming to life out of Star Wars: The Bad Batch, Commando Scorch is getting his very own action figure. Scorch, also known as RC-1262, made his first appearance in the Star Wars Universe with the hit video game Star Wars Republic Commando. He has then been a fan-favorite clone trooper ever since, so seeing his story continue through an animated show was a real treat. After Order 66, Scorch worked for the Empire, training new non-clones for the cause as well as working on the Tantiss Base coming in direct contact with the rogue Clone Force 99 team.

For this release, Commando Scorch is featured in his signature Commando armor and will feature a helmet with LED capabilities. As for accessories, he comes with a blaster pistol, a blaster rifle, a thermal detonator, and a backpack. Standing at roughly 12 inches tall and featuring roughly 30 points of articulation, this elite clone trooper is one fans will surely want in their growing army. Whether you're a fan of his exploits during The Clone Wars or Empire, he is one fans won't want to miss. Scorch will be limited to only 3000 pieces and will only be offered through select markets like Sideshow Collectibles with a Q4 2024 release.

Star Wars Clone Commando Scorch (Hot Toys Exclusive)

"Clone Commander Scorch understands the sensitive nature of the Empire's scientific studies. After one cloning experiment gets loose on the world of Silla, Scorch diligently assists his fellow soldiers to corral the panicked villagers and escort them off world. This ensures that the Empire remains fully in control of the situation. He primarily serves Dr. Royce Hemlock at the secret Mount Tantiss facility."

"Hot Toys is excited to officially present the 1/6th scale Clone Commander Scorch™ collectible figure as seen in the Star Wars: The Bad Batch animated series! This is a Hot Toys exclusive item with limited quantity of 3,000 units available only in selected markets. The collectible figure features a highly detailed armor with white, grey, and yellow paint applications, a helmet with LED light-up function, a blaster pistol, a blaster rifle, a thermal detonator, a backpack, and a display base!"

