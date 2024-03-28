Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

Star Wars Dark Trooper Receives New Card Backed Release from Hasbro

Imperial March continues with a new set of impressive Star Wars collectibles and Hasbro has some fun new releases heading our way

The Mandalorian introduced Star Wars fans to a new era of Stormtroopers with the arrival of the Dark Trooper. Dark Troopers have been inside Star Wars lore and video games prior to their on-screen debut, but these new reiterations are something special. There is no error of humanity in these beauties, featuring a black chrome look, the Dark Troopers are deadly robotic soldiers that are perfect practice for a Master Jedi. Hasbro has announced the return of these deadly bots with The Vintage Collection as they get their own single card backed release. The previous Dark Trooper figure was a Deluxe release with non-window packaging and featured a connectible base.

The Mandalorian fans can now bring home a card backed version of this character at long last. Hasbro has just included a single blaster for this release, and he will work well as enemies for Luke Skywalker or for some fun Mando displays. This release is long overdue, so it is nice to see some card backed releases for previous non-windowed figures. The Dark Trooper will be priced at $16.99 with pre-orders already live online, like Hasbro Pulse, with Moff Gideon's army arriving in October 2024.

The Star Wars Dark Troopers Redeploy for Battle Once Again

"STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION DARK TROOPER – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $16.99 / Available: Fall 2024). Hulking Imperial combat droids with gleaming black armor and powerful jet boots, the Dark Troopers are a powerful design."

"Fans can celebrate the legacy of STAR WARS, the action-and-adventure-packed space saga from a galaxy far, far away, with this premium 3.75-inch scale STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION DARK TROOPER figure (VC #271) inspired by the character's appearance in STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN. This figure features premium detail and design across product and packaging inspired by the original Kenner line, as well as the entertainment-inspired collector grade deco. Includes figure and entertainment-inspired blaster accessory."

