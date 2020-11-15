Star Wars Doctor Aphra's Murderous Droid Arrives from Gentle Giant

Gentle Giant has added the murderous trio Triple-Zero (0-0-0) to their growing Star Wars collection. Triple-Zero was introduced to us in volume 2 of the Darth Vader solo series from Marvel Comics for those not familiar. The protocol droid was created to specialize in etiquette, customs, translation, and, of course, torture for the Empire. The "murder bot" was awoken by Doctor Aphra and still travels with her to this day after she faked her death from Darth Vader. Gentle Giant has created a bust of this deadly bot that is perfect for any Star Wars fan. The dark-silver color scheme returns, and his red eyes pierce any foe or Rebel who stands in his way. The 1/6th scale statue of Triple-Zero shows off one of his deadly hands with all the tools at his disposal.

Star Wars Doctor Aphra fans will not want to miss out on this amazing Gentle Giant bust. Triple-Zero is limited to only 500 pieces, so he will be a hard collectible to find later on. The Star Wars Triple-Zero Mini Bust from Gentle Giant is priced at $99.99. Pre-orders are already live, and he can be found located here and is set to release in Spring 2021. Make sure you complete your Star Wars Doctor Aphra collection by also adding the Doctor Aphra statue bust, also coming soon from Gentle Giant. Check out Gentle Ginat for other amazing collectible statues covering some of your favorite Star Wars and Marvel characters.

"The murderous droid associate of Doctor Aphra™ is now the latest 1/6 scale mini-bust from Gentle Giant Ltd! Depicting the dark silver protocol droid that houses the 0-0-0 personality matrix, this mini-bust shows "Triple-Zero" with his hand-mounted torture tools extended. Packaged with a certificate of authenticity in a full-color box."