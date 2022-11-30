Star Wars Ewok Paploo Return to Hasbro for ROTJ 40th Anniversary

It looks like your Ewok collection is getting a new addition, as Hasbro is back with another Return of the Jedi release. In celebration of 40 years since Star Wars ROTJ, Hasbro is bringing back popular figures. These reissues are all getting new 6" card back packaging, paying homage to the history of the toy line. Wicket is now going to get some company as Ewok Paploo is ready to take on the Empire all by himself. This adorable Endor teddy bear is packed with detail and comes with a walking stick. This little guy will be a nice addition to any Ewok collection, and he is priced at $24.99. The Star Wars: Return of the Jedi 40th Anniversary figures will be released from Hasbro in July 2023, and Paploo can be found here for pre-order.

It is Time to Protect Endor with Hasbro's Latest Release

"Imagine the biggest battles and missions in the Star Wars saga with 6-inch action figures from Star Wars The Black Series! With exquisite features and decoration, this series embodies the quality and realism that Star Wars devotees love. Star Wars The Black Series includes Star Wars action figures, vehicles, and roleplay items from the 40-plus-year legacy of the Star Wars Galaxy, including comics, movies, and animated series."

Includes: Figure and accessory.

PAPLOO: Commemorate the 40th Anniversary of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi with figures from The Black Series, featuring classic design and packaging!

STAR WARS: RETURN OF THE JEDI: This Paploo action figure is inspired by the character in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi — a great gift for Star Wars collectors and fans ages 4 and up

CHARACTER-INSPIRED ACCESSORY: This collectible Star Wars The Black Series action figure comes with a spear accessory

PREMIUM DESIGN AND ARTICULATION: Star Wars fans and collectors can display this fully articulated 6-inch action figure featuring poseable head, arms, and legs, as well as premium deco, in their collection

BUILD A GALAXY OF COLLECTIBLES: Look for more entertainment-inspired Star Wars The Black Series collector figures to build a Star Wars galaxy (Each sold separately. Subject to availability)