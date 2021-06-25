Kotobukiya Summons Slifer the Sky Dragon In Attack Position

The Egyptian Gods are back as Konami has released two brand new Structure Decks featuring Obelisk the Tormentor and Slifer the Sky Dragon. These are two of the most popular cards in the game and have been since they were unveiled back in the day. Kotobukiya is also summoning these God to the field in attack position with a new set of Yu-GiOh statues. We have already see Obelisk the Tormentor here, and now it's time for Slifer the Sky Dragon! Standing just shy of 12" tall, this powerful God is ready to bless your Yu-Gi-Oh collection as he is faithfully recreated right before fans' eyes.

Slifer, the Sky Dragon, is like no dragon ever seen before with its double-stacked mouths and bright bloody red color. He is posed in a. Flying position with his elongated body swimming around the base. This is one statue that will also be a perfect companion piece for Kotobukiya's Yami Yugi statue to show off the duelist summoning this God. Priced at $219.99, this statue is set to release in February 2022, with pre-orders already live and located here. Be on the lookout for other God Cards to come to life to finish off this Holy Trinity for your collection.

"From the popular card game anime series, Yu-Gi-Oh!, the all-powerful Egyptian God card used by the protagonist Yugi after the Battle City arc, Slifer the Sky Dragon, is joining Kotobukiya's lineup! At over 30cm tall, the impressive scale of this statue holds a powerful presence befitting one of the strongest cards in the series. Slifer is also faithfully recreated as it appears in the series, with detailed shading and painting that gives it a bold yet detailed appearance. "

"From the unique head with two mouths stacked on top of each other, the long body and enormous wings large enough to shroud the heavens to the razor sharp claws and teeth, each detail of Slifer the Sky Dragon is thoroughly recreated. Pre-orders for Slifer the Sky Dragon will start at the same time as The Winged Dragon of Ra and Obelisk the Tormentor, making this statue a must-have for fans who want to relive their fond memories of the Yu-Gi-Oh! series."