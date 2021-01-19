Funko Fair Star Wars Reveals – Pop Keychains & Mystery Minis

Funko starts of Funko Fair by taking up to a galaxy far, far away with some new reveals. Kicking things off is the first-time ever debut of Star Wars character as Pocket Pop keychains! Fans have been wanting these for years, and now they are getting the from Star Wars A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back, and The Mandalorian. For the original trilogy, Star Wars fans will be able to add the entire original cast to their collection with Luke Skywalker, Han Solo, Princess Leia, Chewbacca, C-3PO, R2-D2, and Darth Vader. We will also be getting the extended cast with Yoda, Stormtrooper, and Boba Fett. We then travel to a distant future with the hit Disney+ series with The Mandalorian Pocket Pop keychains. This wave of keychains will have The Mandalorian, The Mandalorian (Beskar), IG-11, Moff Gideon, and three versions of The Child with the pram, soup, and force hand. Each of these Star Wars Funko Fair Pocket Pop will be priced at $5.99. Each Pocket Pop is set to release in February 2021, and fans can find them located here.

Funko also unveiled that The Mandalorian will be getting their own set of Mystery Minis. This is a first for the series, so it looks like the entire wave will all be dedicated to the first season of the series. Ratios were not discussed, but we get to see that three of them will be exclusive Specialty Series. The Mandalorian Mystery Mini's will consist of:

The Child

The Mandalorian

The Mandalorian w/ Jetpack

Kara Dune

The Child w Soup Cup

Greff Karga

Incinerator Trooper

The Mandalorian w/ Child

Moff Gideon w/ Darksaber

The Child (Force)

Kuiil

IG-11

Specialty Series:

The Child w/ Frog

The Mandalorian (Glow-in-the-Dark)

IG-11 w/ Child

Star Wars and Funko collectors will be able to purchase an entire wave of the Mystery Mini's for $67.99 here. There is also a set of four random boxes and fans will be able to find located here for $24.99. These Mystery Minis are set to release in April 2021, and each is very well dan and will be fun to pull for fans. I can imagine at least one of these The Child minis will be a 1/72 ratio, and that will make him very sought after. Which Mandalorian Mini do you want to add to your collection this Spring?