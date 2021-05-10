Funko Debuts New Star Wars Pops With The Bad Batch/Gaming Greats

Star Wars is back as Disney+ kicks off their brand new animated series, The Bad Batch. We are already two episodes in, and we can not get enough, and neither can Funko, and they have revealed The Bad Batch in Pop form. The whole Clone Force 99 team is back together again, with Hunter, Wrecker, Crosshair, Tech, and Echo are all ready for more missions. The newest character, Omega, will also be getting a Funko release but as a Target Exclusive. Each member of The Bad Batch comes to life with a great sculpt that shows off their own unique armor design. Each member of Clone Force 99 is set to release in June 2021, and pre-orders are all live here except Omega, who will hit Target stores this summer.

The Star Wars fun does not end there as Funko has also announced a new addition to the GameStop Gaming Greats line. These Pops feature legendary Star Wars characters from a variety of Star Wars video games released over the years. This wave will consist of three games with Battlefront II, Jedi: Fallen Order, and Republic Commando. Battlefront II fans are in for a real treat with this wave as Iden Versio makes her Funko Pop debut that will also have a Pop Chase Variant! Boss, the Republic Commando, is also deploying in and will have a glow-in-the-dark feature. Lastly, the Nightbrother from Fallen Order is also getting the Pop treatment which will be a fun companion piece for the recently announce Hasbro Nightbrother Black Series figure. GameStop will also be getting another member of their exclusive Bounty Hunter Dioramam series as Bossk joins the hunt for Luke Skywalker and his band of rebels. Each of these GameStop Exclusive Star Wars Pops are up for pre-order online here and in-store now. May the Force be with you.