General Grevious Prepares For War With Iron Studios Star Wars Statue

General Grevious wanted to be the best fighter out there, and that meant becoming more man than machine. The powerful Separatist Leader was a formidable opponent and took the lives of many Jedi during The Clone Wars. Iron Studios has captured the destructive beauty and power of General Grevious as they announce their new Star Wars diorama statue line. General Grievous kicks off the new line perched in a battle pose with four lightsabers at the ready. The cape will be fabric and will be are moveable, giving Star Wars fans come customization ability. Iron Studios teases more Star Wars statues are on the way, so I can expect us to at least see a Revenge of the Sith Obi-Wan to go again, General Grevious. This 1/10 scale statue is priced at $349.99, with a release for the end of 2021, and pre-orders are not live yet, but when they are will be located here. Check out the official pictures and description below, as well as stay tuned for more Star Wars May the 4th reveals.

"With a cyborg body made of cyber parts, to increase his combat capabilities and equipped with four mechanical arms, Iron Studios proudly presents its "General Grievous Deluxe BDS Art Scale 1/10 – Star Wars – Iron Studios" statue, the relentless villain presented in the second Star Wars trilogy and commander of the separatist droid army during the Clone Wars.

Wielding four different lightsabers, combat spoils with brave Jedi knights who dared to face him, this feared warlord imposes fear on his enemies through his cold yellow eyes, one of his few organic parts, hidden by relics from his past, like his real face behind a mask and a removable cover made of fabric that covers his robotic body, adornments that are characteristic of his species. On a diorama base that refers to a battlefield, supported by technological metallic remains, embedded in the surface of arid terrain, this fearsome enemy of the Jedi Order and the Galactic Republic poses, prepared to exterminate anyone who gets in his way."

"This release marks the celebration of May 4th by Iron Studios: May the fourth be with you, Star Wars Day! And the list of news is just beginning! Iron Studios is preparing many surprises to add to the collection of the most iconic and legendary characters from a galaxy far, far away…"