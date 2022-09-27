Star Wars Gingerbread Clone Trooper is Ready for Frosting with Hasbro

Christmas is in trouble, and it is up to an elite set of Clone Troopers to save the holiday. Hasbro has revealed a new set of Holiday Edition Star Wars: The Black Series is on the way, including a new Phase II Clone Trooper. This trooper is reporting for Frosting as his Gingerbread design is enough to take a bite out of. Holiday themed items never really hold their ground as they can really only be used one month out of the year, unlike some of the other holidays. However, this Holiday Edition Clone can easily stand on its own with a slick new deco making it a worthy solider for your growing army.

The Phase II Clone Armor is used here with a nice Gingerbread deco, with buttons and a bowtie to bring it all together. These new Star Wars: The Black Series figures will include an animal companion as well, and a Santa-suited Porg is included here. A blaster is also featured, making sure those Separatist cookies do not mess up this Republic holiday. Hasbro has revealed that will be an entire wave of Holiday Edition figures, and they are all located as retailer exclusives for a pricey $27.99 each. The Gingerbread Clone Trooper will be exclusive with ShopDisney and Hasbro Pulse, with pre-orders going live November 1.

"STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES PHASE II CLONE TROOPER (HOLIDAY EDITION) – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $27.99 / Available: Fall 2022. Clone Troopers were so symbolic of the times, the galaxy-wide conflict that saw their debut took its name from their ranks: The Clone Wars. STAR WARS fans and collectors can celebrate the season and imagine scenes from the STAR WARS galaxy with this special 6-inch scale PHASE II CLONE TROOPER (HOLIDAY EDITION) figure, featuring holiday-themed deco and packaging. The figure comes with an included Porg toy and makes a great gift for kids, 4 and up. Includes 2 figures and 1 entertainment-inspired accessory. Available at Hasbro Pulse and Shop Disney starting on 11/1."