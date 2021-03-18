Star Wars Comic Greats Jaxxon and Darth Maul Get New Hasbro Figures

Hasbro is celebrating 50 years of Lucasfilm by revisiting fan-favorite Star Wars comic books from the past. Many of these series are not listed as Legends, but Star Wars fans still treasure many of the iconic stories to this day. We have already seen two figures arrive with Carnor Jax and Luke Skywalker and how the packaging will feature new flaps showing off comic book artwork. Now we are moving into some highly anticipated figure reveals, starting with Sith Apprentice Darth Maul. This legendary villain returns with a 6" shirtless design from the comic story arc Star Wars: Darth Maul. He comes with his dual red lightsabers, and an amazing sculpt that will surely intrigue many fans.

We then get a debut of the fan-favorite character Jaxxon from the Star Wars Adventures comic book. This humanized bunny is ready for some new adventures and your collection. This figure will be hot inside the community, so make sure you get your pre-orders when they go live tomorrow (3/18/21) at $ PM EST here (and other retailers). Each figure will be priced at $24.99 and is set to release this Spring 2021, so fans should not have to wait too long. Bringing these iconic comic book characters to life is pretty awesome, and I hope we can see more of it in the future.

"STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES LUCASFILM 50TH ANNIVERSARY 6-INCH DARTH MAUL (SITH APPRENTICE) Figure – (HASBRO/Age 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $24.99/Available: Spring 2021). Commemorate the first 50 years of LUCASFILM with figures inspired by STAR WARS books and comics. Recall intense moments from the STAR WARS Galaxy with this THE BLACK SERIES LUCASFILM 50TH ANNIVERSARY 6-INCH DARTH MAUL (SITH APPRENTICE) Figure. Fans and collectors can display this highly poseable, fully articulated figure, featuring premium deco, in their action figure and vehicle collection. Includes figure and 2 accessories. "

"STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES LUCASFILM 50TH ANNIVERSARY 6-INCH JAXXON Figure – (HASBRO/Age 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $24.99/Available: Spring 2021). Commemorate the first 50 years of LUCASFILM with figures inspired by STAR WARS books and comics. Recall intense moments from the STAR WARS Galaxy with this THE BLACK SERIES LUCASFILM 50TH ANNIVERSARY 6-INCH JAXXON Figure. Fans and collectors can display this highly poseable, fully articulated figure, featuring premium deco, in their action figure and vehicle collection. Includes figure and 2 accessories."