Star Wars Hasbro Pulse Con 2021 Reveals – The Vintage Collection

The panel kicks off with some new Star Wars: The Vintage Collection figures, starting with the continuation of their re-release program. Four figures are featured in the wave and the ones coming back which will include two from Star Wars: The Phantom Menace the Padawan Anakin and Mace Windu. Little Ani will feature a new photo-real tech head sculpt, and Mace will feature that classic fabric robe making these perfect figures to return. The second set of figures will create some stir with Attack of the Clones Obi-Wan Kenobi as well as Clone Wars Ahsoka Tano! That is right, the expensive $300 rare green-saber Ahsoka is coming back, making it a must-have for Star Wars fans. All of these re-releases are incredible and will go up for pre-order today at all retailers and Hasbro Pulse here.

The Mandalorian Gets More Vintage Love

The Star Wars: The Vintage Collection reveals continues with some love for The Mandalorian, starting with a brand new card-backed Din and Grogu deluxe set. The set will include Krykna (similar to The Black Series set) but will now feature a large and two mini ones which are perfect for upcoming Razor Crest HasLab ships.

Finishing off the Mandalorian Vintage reveals is not a figure but a playlet as we return the final of Season 1 with the Navarro Cantina. Loaded with detail, the Cantina comes to life with a blasted window and will include a card-backed Death Trooper. Pre-orders for the mini Mando pack will not go live today, but the Cantina will be going live today at 5PM EST at Hasbro Pulse here and other retailers.

The last The Vintage Collection reveal is a new troop builder set with the Rebellion growing in number with a 4-pack Rebel set. Four figures are included with different head sculpts, a simple box as well as four blasters that are perfect to increase your army. It will go perfectly with the Tantive IV playlet and will be released as a Hasbro Pulse Exclusive with pre-orders arriving today. Stay tuned for more Star Wars reveals with The Black Series and the upcoming Rancor HasLab!