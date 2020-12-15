Star Wars Hascon 2018 Hoth Han Solo and Leia Get Hasbro Re-Release

Target has announced the re-release of the 2018 Hascon Star Wars: The Black Series figure set. This beloved figure set includes Han Solo and Princess Leia Organa, who is featured in their Hoth outfits from Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back. The figures will come in a special Hoth themed package with each figure displayed just as they were in the film. It's interesting that Target decided to re-release this exclusive figure set, but fans who missed the original release will be excited to get their hands on it this time around. We have seen a lot of re-releases from Hasbro lately, especially with their Star Wars collectibles. Either way, both figures are beautifully detailed, and with 2020 still being the 40th anniversary of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, it will be a great gift to give for Christmas this year.

Target has it expected to arrive at collector's doors by December 23, which means there's plenty of time for fans to get this amazing Star Wars collectible just in time for the holidays. The Star Wars: The Black Series Han Solo and Princess Leia Organa Hascon Exclusive figure set from Hasbro will be priced at $49.99. Each figure will come with two accessories, each giving Han Solo his goggles and blaster, and Princess Leia gets her blaster and a tool. The re-release is set as online only and can be purchased today and right here. Stay tuned here for your latest Target exclusive Star Wars drops with hints on what could be dropping online next.

"As the battle against the Empire wages on, it becomes clear that Princess-turned-Rebel-leader Leia Organa has a soft spot for scoundrels, and Han Solo has his own feelings for her worshipfulness. While the two begin to earn their reputations as heroes for the Rebellion, they come to discover that sometimes in love, its just about knowing.

These Han Solo and Princess Leia Organa figures are carefully detailed to look like the characters from Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back. These figures feature premium detail and multiple points of articulation."

Includes 2 figures and 4 accessories.

Detailed Han Solo and Princess Leia Organa figures from Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back

Premium design and detail

Includes character-inspired accessories

Hascon exclusive

Expand and enhance Star Wars collection (Additional products each sold separately)