Star Wars Holiday Cheer Hits Mandalore with New Black Series Figure

Star Wars fans have seen Mandalore, the Capital of the Mandalorians, at its peak and its worst. This legendary Mandalorian city will be the new focus of The Mandalorian Season 3, and fans can not wait. However, Hasbro is showcasing the Mandalorians in a new light as they gather together to roast their enemies, bake freedom, and celebrate the holiday season. The Mandalorian Warriors are the latest Star Wars: The Black Series Holiday Edition figure heading our way this holiday. This figure is exploding with holiday cheer with a Christmas Sweater, as well as red and green deco to match the holiday color scheme.

Hasbro has seemed to add a new deco to their Star Wars Death Watch Mandalorian Trooper with an included Amban blaster rifle. On top of that, these new Star Wars Holiday Edition figures come with companion Bogling in the new winter deco. Hasbro has revealed that will be an entire wave of new Holiday Edition figures coming on a sleigh this year, with each getting its own exclusive retailer for a $27.99 price tag. The Holiday Mandalorian Warrior is heading exclusively to Target, and pre-orders will be going live on November 1 here.

"STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES MANDALORIAN WARRIOR (HOLIDAY EDITION) – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $27.99 / Available: Fall 2022. The warrior clans of Mandalore were believed to have been wiped out ages ago, but their ways were resurrected, and with them, their legendary combat armor that was feared across the galaxy. STAR WARS fans and collectors can celebrate the season and imagine scenes from the STAR WARS galaxy with this special 6-inch scale MANDALORIAN WARRIOR (HOLIDAY EDITION) figure, featuring holiday-themed deco and packaging. The figure comes with an included bogling toy and Amban blaster accessory; and makes a great gift for kids, 4 and up. Includes 2 figures and 1 entertainment-inspired accessory. Available at Target starting on 11/16."