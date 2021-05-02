Regal Robot Reveals Pricey Star Wars Holochess Prop Replicas

Regal Robot has revealed the collectible of the century as they announce their latest Star Wars prop replica release. Coming out of Star Wars: A New Hope, the stop-motion puppets used in the Dejarik Holochess sequence come to life right before fans' eyes. These prop replicas were created from actual 3D scanning of the original proper used in the film. Only 77 sets of the Star Wars Holochess will be released, with all 10 hand-painted 1:1 replicas will be released. To make things even more amazing, the Deluxe Signature Edition will include a plaque with the creature creators/animators Phil Tippett and Jon Berg, and effects cinematographer Dennis Muren.

This Deluxe Star Wars Holochess set will also include two exclusive replica monsters with Scrimp and Bulbous. Both creatures were created from the A New Hope scene but were never used but were used in Solo: A Star Wars Story. Star Wars fans will not want to miss out on this truly unique one out of 77 piece collectible. The uniqueness and high quality used for this set does come at a cost and that price at a whopping $4,799.00. Pre-orders do not go live until May the 4th, and fans will be able to find them here.

"This incredible, extremely limited edition includes meticulously developed prop replicas of the original stop-motion puppets used in filming the Dejarik™ holochess sequences in the Star Wars™ Saga. Only 77 of this edition will be made, each with 10 hand-painted, static resin replicas that are 1:1 scale to the props, with lineage to those original puppets! Our replicas were prototyped using the digital files that Phil Tippett's team created in 2015, when they used 3D scanning and photogrammetry of original props used in Star Wars: A New Hope™ to accurately recreate the wildly imaginative creatures he and Jon Berg hand-sculpted in 1977."

"Using these files, along with reference provided by Lucasfilm and never-before-seen photos which Phil had saved from 1977, our artists created incredibly detailed replicas, taking great care to maintain the integrity and lineage of each. We will craft every piece in this edition in the U.S.A.. The plaques for this deluxe set have been signed by the three legendary creators involved in the production of the original stop-motion Dejarik sequence: creature creators/animators Phil Tippett and Jon Berg, and miniature effects cinematographer, Dennis Muren. This set also includes exclusive replicas of Scrimp™ and Bulbous™, which were characters created for the original Star Wars but not used in 1977. They would eventually be brought back for Solo: A Star Wars Story."

Deluxe Signature Edition Limited to just 77 sets.

Developed with Lucasfilm 3D files and first-hand examination of original prop puppets

Hand-numbered plaque, hand signed by Phil Tippett, Jon Berg and Dennis Muren

Static resin replicas, 1:1 to the original prop puppets

Includes TWO exclusive "lost" chess pieces, Scrimp & Bulbous

Includes unique poses for the Mantellian Savrip & Kintan Strider

Includes detached black museum-style bases, though figures are free-standing as well

Made in the U.S.A. and hand painted by our talented artists, making each a unique work of art

Includes Lucasfilm Certificate of Authenticity

Sets will be allocated based on the order checkout is completed. NOTE – we can not accommodate requested numbers

Expected to start shipping January-March 2022

For this item, we're offering a special extended payment plan in 8 monthly installments. See here for full payment plan details.

To take advantage of the Payment Plan option, please click the "Order Today" button

Strict limit of one set per customer for the first 48 hours of availability.

These will be available to order 5/4/21!

Our Holochess Cafe Table is available separately, order yours today!