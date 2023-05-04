Star Wars Hot Toys Deluxe Boba Fett Set – Just A Simple Man Embrace the Force and celebrate with us as we get unclose and personal with the Hot Toys 1/6 scale Boba Fett Deluxe figure set

Star Wars Day has arrived as fans from all over the galaxy celebrate May the 4th and in style. New shows like Star Wars: Visions and plenty of new collectibles from all over arrive today. There is no better way to celebrate May the 4th than with the one and only Boba Fett and his Deluxe 1/6 scale figure set from Hot Toys. Thanks to our friends at Sideshow Collectibles, we were able to get up close and personal with this legendary bounty hunter. This figure captures the return of Boba as seen in The Mandalorian Season 2 and features both armored and unarmored versions of the character. This is also the only way Star Wars fans can acquire Boba Fett in his Tusken outfit as well, which is pretty sweet.

Even after all these years, Boba still marks one of the most popular Star Wars characters around, and it will not change. It was something special to see that he survived after the Sarlacc Pit incident and Hot Toys captured his return perfectly. The armored figure shows off a weathered Mandalorian helmet and armor as he suits up over his robe. Each accessory is specially crafted, like the distressed jetpack that has a rocket and firing rocket effect. The fun does not end there either, with plenty of customization options with swappable hands, a chain code effect, two blasters, and a nice rocky diorama display stand. Giving fans Boba's entire arsenal is a treat as well, with a flamethrower, knee missiles, and his Tusken acquired armory to set the stage for any collection.

"I'm A Simple Man Making His Way Through The Galaxy."

Just when you think Hot Toys did an excellent job with the armored version, the Deluxe unarmored version knocks it out of the Twin Suns. The biggest addition is the remarkable likeness of Temuera Morrison who played Jango Fett and now Boba Fett. He is embracing the sands of Tatooine with this release allowing for even more displayable options. Star Wars collectors will also get some exclusive accessories with him, like the gaffi stick, a cycler rifle, and a rocky display base. One nice accessory is the extra damaged Stormtrooper head, that will work with your 1/6 scale figures to showcase a deadly confrontation.

It is true that there are plenty of Boba Fett collectibles out there, but this 1/6 Scale Boba Fett Deluxe Set is something special. It captures the return of the infamous bounty hunter, from a legendary performance that Star Wars fans will not forget. Both figures are packed with detail, have plenty of accessories and will easily be a highlight for any Star Wars collection. Everything from the fabric elements, weapons, weathering, and impressive head sculpt just shows how passionate Hot Toys is about these figures. Star Wars fans can snag up their very own Boba Fett Deluxe Set right here from Sideshow Collectibles, and be sure to check out all things Star Wars right here. May the 4th be with you.